Eden Hazard’s goal-scoring return a timely boost for Real Madrid

Everyone could sense the relief on Eden Hazard’s face when he thumped in the opening goal in Real Madrid’s 4-1 demolition of SD Huesca in La Liga on Saturday.

The Belgian has endured a frustrating time since completing a big-money move from Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019. He has rarely played, having been sidelined by niggling injuries.

However, Eden Hazard showed flashes of his best form when he was named in Madrid’s starting line-up against Huesca. Playing on the left-wing, the 29-year-old took the game to his opponents and crowned the day with a well-taken goal.

That goal was his first in over a year – Eden Hazard had not scored in 392 days. And it comes as a timely boost for Zinedine Zidane, whose other wingers have flattered to deceive this season.

Vinicius Junior has been out of his depths with his final decision-making still a matter of concern for the side. Meanwhile, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio have also failed to deliver consistent performances when given the chance.

Eden Hazard enjoyed a lively 20-minute cameo against Borussia Monchengladbach in Madrid's midweek clash in the UEFA Champions League. Hazard's latest performance against Huesca is indication that he is gradually getting back to full fitness.

For a player who has been blighted by injuries, his goal-scoring return also comes as a timely morale boost for the winger.

"Hi guys! Happy to be back and score a nice goal. This is for you. I hope to see you soon,” Hazard told Real Madrid TV after Saturday’s game.

"It's a good goal. I received it from [Marco] Asensio, turned and shot. Of course the goal is something that provides confidence," he added.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was also satisfied with Real Madrid's victory and the performance of Eden Hazard and the entire team in their La Liga clash against SD Huesca.

"He's (Hazard) okay, he has no problems, [he is] happy. He's happy for his goal and his team-mates are happy for him. It's a win, four goals, and you have to be happy," Zidane said, as quoted by AS.

With more games coming up and Real Madrid needing more attacking options, Eden Hazard could be a game-changer for Los Blancos as the season progresses.