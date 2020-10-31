Real Madrid 4-1 Huesca: 5 Talking Points as Eden Hazard returns with a bang | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid went top of La Liga, albeit temporarily, with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Huesca, with Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde getting on the scoresheet for Los Blancos. Huesca remain in the relegation zone, with their third loss in eight games.

Huesca were the better team right from the off, with Rafa Mir running behind the Real Madrid defence multiple times while Sergio Gomez also forced Thibaut Courtois into a good save. The game, however, turned on its head in the 40th minute when Eden Hazard hammered home a long-range effort into the bottom corner to open the scoring for Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema made it 2-0 a couple of minutes later, chesting a cross from Lucas Vasquez down and scoring from a narrow angle.

Real Madrid were much improved in the second half and ended the game as a contest in the 54th minute when Fede Valverde arrowed a shot into the bottom corner from a Benzema cross.

Huesca pulled one back in the 75th minute with substitute David Ferreiro turning in a Rafa Mir cross at the far post unopposed. Benzema, however, ended Huesca's hopes in the 90th minute after bundling in Rodrygo's knock-down from close range as the game ended 4-1 in favour of Real Madrid.

On that note, here are five major talking points from Real Madrid's convincing home win over Huesca in the La Liga:

#5 Eden Hazard scores on his Real Madrid return

Manchester City vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Eden Hazard played a small cameo against Borussia Monchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League but started from the off against Huesca.

Advertisement

Like the rest of his teammates, Eden Hazard started off slowly, with the Belgian struggling to find space as Pedro Mosquera and Kelechi Nwakali barely gave him room to breathe.

Yet, Hazard has the capability to produce magic out of nothing, and his goal was exactly that. He executed a brilliant turn away from Nwakali and rifled in a wonderful left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

It was inspiration for Real Madrid exactly when it was needed - much like a certain Portuguese talisman of yore.

392 - Eden Hazard has scored his second goal for @realmadriden in all competitions (24 appearances), the first one since October 2019 against Granada in @LaLigaEN, 392 days ago. Missile. pic.twitter.com/AflonuTcI5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

The Belgian was instrumental in Real Madrid's third goal as well. It was his delicious flick that began the move which saw Karim Benzema cross the ball for Fede Valverde to score.

Hazard is a fabulous player, and he reminded everyone of his quality in the 60 minutes he was on the pitch. All Zinedine Zidane has to do now is hope that Hazard stays fit.

Eden Hazard's game by numbers vs. Huesca:



43 touches

27 passes in opp.half

8 total duels

3 shots

2 total aerial duels

1 take-on completed

1 shot on target

1 goal



Back on the scoresheet. pic.twitter.com/cC4EwqtVPL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020

Advertisement

#4 Huesca could face an uphill task to avoid relegation

Real Madrid vs SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Huesca have yet to win any of the eight games they have played in the 2020-21 La Liga so far although they have managed five draws. The side from Aragorn have been deemed unlucky not to win so far, with their draws being close-fought games.

Indeed, Huesca were quite impressive in the first half against Real Madrid. They not only managed to keep Real Madrid's stars quiet but also played some good football along the way. However, they were unable to take advantage of their chances, and that could be the difference between safety and relegation at the end of the season.

Michel was quick to make changes in the second half, which worked to a degree, as Ferreiro scored after excellent work from Sandro and Rafa Mir in the build-up. Yet, they did not ramp up the pressure on Real Madrid thereafter, standing back and allowing Los Blancos to dictate play.

Huesca have the quality to do much better, but belief seems to be in short supply for the newly-promoted side at the moment, something that could come back to haunt them at the end of the season.