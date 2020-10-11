According to transfermarkt, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard's current market value is just €60 million, a staggering drop from the €150 million he was worth when he left Chelsea in 2019.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. The Belgian was arguably Chelsea's best player during his seven-year stint at the club but called an end to his time with the Blues when Real Madrid came calling last summer.

During his time at Chelsea, Hazard won the UEFA Europa League in his first season and the PFA Young Player of the Year in his second. In the 2014–15 season, he helped Chelsea win the League Cup and Premier League, earning him the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Players' Player of the Year awards.

Two years later he led Chelsea to the 2016–17 Premier League. In 2018, he won the FA Cup, and was named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI. He won the Europa League again with Chelsea in June 2019, before moving to Madrid for €150 million the same summer.

Many fans and pundits would have argued that Hazard was behind only the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar on the list of the best footballers on the planet, but this opinion would have changed drastically after his first season at Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard's struggles at Real Madrid have been highlighted by his current market value

Hazard has struggled to settle in the Spanish Capital. The Belgian has been riddled with injuries, suffering a hairline fracture on the foot and a fibula fracture in his first season. The 29-year-old missed 20 games for Real Madrid between December 2019 and May 2020.

Hazard has also suffered from recurring hamstring and ankle injuries which has kept him out of recent fixtures. The former Chelsea man has missed 35 matches for the Los Blancos and made only 22 appearances in his one season with the club.

Eden Hazard signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid when he joined the club, which means he will be afforded more time to find his magic once more. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has shown faith in Eden Hazard throughout the Belgian's struggles and seems likely to give Hazard more chances to prove his worth at Real Madrid.

This season may be make or break for Eden Hazard, given that he will be turning 30 next year and because of the pressure and expectations that come along with wearing the Real Madrid shirt.

If Eden Hazard fails to perform to the levels that are expected of him this season, Real Madrid may look to cut their losses next summer but cannot hope to recoup even half of the fee they paid Chelsea for the Belgian.