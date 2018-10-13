Eden Hazard says he wants to works with Mourinho again

What's the story?

There is no denying the fact that Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard is currently the best player in the Premier League if not in the world. The Belgian superstar has been the main man for Chelsea since joining them in 2012.

Under Mourinho, Chelsea won the Premier League in 2015. Mourinho has a neck of winning trophies everywhere he has gone, Portuguese is criticized for blaming his players if his team doesn't perform well. Hazard thinks the other way round and instead praised Mourinho by claiming to work with him again.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard scored 3 goals and provided 2 at the 2018 World Cup in six games for Belgium. Hazard was the key reason why Belgium finished at the third position, which is their best ever World Cup finish.

Since joining Chelsea, Belgian has played under some of the best managers in the world viz Rafael Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and currently with Maurizio Sarri.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Belgian newspaper HLN, Hazard said:

The last season under Mourinho was not pleasant anymore, we didn’t win, we got into a sort of routine, training-training without having fun, it was better for all parties that the collaboration came to an end. If I’m now asked one coach with whom I want to work again, then I say: Mourinho.

If the results are poor, he starts criticising his players – you know that, but afterwards I’ve been able to accept that, it’s part of his character.

If you win, Mourinho is the best coach you can imagine. Then he is a friend of yours – you can do whatever you want (laughs). Want one day off, he gives you two. If everything goes well, Mourinho will experience football like me: with ease. Even his own image of an extremely defensive coach was not too bad. He is far from adventurous like Guardiola, but the year in which we became champions, we have made many goals and played good games.

I do not regret many things in my career, but that I have not been able to work with Mourinho at Chelsea anymore (is one). We had a team to get a lot of prizes, but we just ended up in a negative spiral.

Mourinho's final months at Chelsea didn't go well and as a result, he was sacked with mutual consent. Hazard even claimed that his performance was not good during Morunho's last months at Chelsea.

In those twelve years of professional career, I have had one bad year – the last six months under Mourinho, and it was partly my own fault.

After the title, we had asked Mourinho for extra holidays. I was totally out of shape at the start of the season, I remembered that lesson this summer – four weeks after the World Cup I was back in training at Chelsea.

What's next?

Manchester United fans will hope that Mourinho stays at the club and Hazard joins the Red Devils who wants to work with Mourinho again, though the entire scenario is too good to be true.