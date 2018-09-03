Eden Hazard takes a dig at Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho while praising Sarri

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.78K // 03 Sep 2018, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard is on fire

Eden Hazard is staying at Chelsea despite being heavily linked with a move away to Real Madrid and that may have a lot to do with the new gaffer, Maurizio Sarri. The Belgian has been in lethal form since the start of the new season and scored a goal in Chelsea's win over Bournemouth to round off yet another impressive performance.

Hazard looks hungry and more menacing than ever in Chelsea's new system and Sarriball seems to have definitely won him over. The midfielder was not very happy when Antonio Conte was in charge at Chelsea and looked set to depart to Real Madrid. After Belgium's World Cup campaign, Hazard said,

“After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup."

“I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want me to go. You know my preferred destination.”

“Unfortunately, there's no Champions League this year, of course, we always want to play in that competition. I just want to play the games. We'll see what happens,"

However, that has become a thing of the past now. Hazard seems to be enjoying his football right now and praised his new coach for the club's early season form.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the weekend game, Hazard said,

"Of course, I like to have the ball. Not in my own half, but in the last 30 metres."

"I like this type of game. It's completely different than Antonio Conte or (Jose) Mourinho before. We have more ball so for me, it's not bad."

Hazard is also impressed by Chelsea's new signings Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.

"I think the big difference is we bring in two players, Jorginho and Kovacic, and they are completely different,"

"Of course, they want to keep the ball, we just try to keep the ball more often, and then when we have the chance to score we just need to score. But when we have more of the ball we can have more danger."