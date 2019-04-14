Eden Hazard: There's one month left, focused on Chelsea right now

Arnold FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 38 // 14 Apr 2019, 18:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has insisted that he is currently focusing on ending the season well with the Blues amid rumors of a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Belgian Maestro

Hazard joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2012 from French club Lille and has helped the West London club to two Premier League titles, one League Cup, one FA Cup, and one Europa League as well.

Chelsea will have a tough task of ending the season inside the top four of the Premier League teams in the final few stages of the campaign and that could decide the future of Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

There has always been admiration from La Liga giants Real Madrid to lure the 27-year-old star winger to the Santiago Bernabeu but Hazard has stated that he is still concentrating on ending the season well with his current club.

While speaking to news outlet ESPN, the Chelsea talisman said that he wants to help Chelsea achieve a top-four finish and also add silverware and win the Europa League,

"I'm focused on Chelsea, as there is one month left and we have to be among the top four and win the Europa League”

Hazard also comforted the Chelsea faithful by stating that he will give his 100 percent for the club as long as he is on the pitch for the Premier League club,

“The most important thing for the fans is that they have to know that when I'm on the pitch I am focused on Chelsea.”

However, Hazard also did not put an end to speculation regarding a move away from the club as he left his future uncertain by adding, "Later we will see what happens”

Hazard has netted 19 goals already for Chelsea this season and also notched up 12 assists across all competitions which will once again ignite interest from the Los Blancos. The Chelsea attacker's current contract with the English giants expires next summer and he is stalling an extension.

Advertisement