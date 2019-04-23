Eden Hazard: Why the Belgian is an underrated contender to win the PFA Player of the Year award

Eden Hazard- Chelsea

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Men's Players' Player of the Year award is a yearly honour given to the player who has been the best individual performer for his club in the top tier of English football. Liverpool's sensational winger Mohamed Salah is the current PFA Player of the Year award holder. Scoring 32 goals from 36 Premier League appearances, the Egyptian sealed the trophy last season.

PFA have revealed the top six nominees for the 2018-19 season honour. Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling, Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva, and Virgil van Dijk have been nominated for this year.

Only Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have named the honour twice in successive seasons. This time, Eden Hazard has been considered as one of the favourites to win the award. Why does he deserve the PFA Player of the Year award?

Although rumours have stated that the 28-year-old could leave his current side and join Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window, Hazard has been doing a superb job for the London side.

With 16 goals and 14 assists to his name so far this season, Hazard is a worthy contender for this season's PFA Player of the Year award. His scintillating on-field displays have made him one of the best players in the Premier League. Starting from the World Cup, the Belgian has been carrying on his exceptional form in the club colours.

This season, Hazard has already proven that he can win games for Chelsea single-handedly. Many times, we have seen Hazard rescue his team as we often see a Lionel Messi do, for Barcelona.

In this 2018-19 season, Hazard also has a hat-trick under his name. Against Cardiff City, the Belgian scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 home victory. As a leader and an extraordinary talent, Hazard deserves this season's PFA Player of the Year award.

As per rumours, Hazard is likely to say goodbye his current side during the upcoming summer. If he gets the PFA Player of the Year award, it would be a decent last reward for him. He has been serving the Londoners since he joined the club from Lille back in 2012.

His current club, Chelsea have not yet secured a Champions League spot for the next season. It is Hazard, who is leading the team from the front. Chelsea's Italian boss Maurizio Sarri has already stated that the club would not interfere between the player and his desire, and the Belgian has made it abundantly clear on several occasions that he would want to move to Real Madrid.