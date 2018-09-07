Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea only if they make to the Champions League next season.

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.72K   //    07 Sep 2018, 17:49 IST

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Hazard plays a crucial role in the Chelsea squad.

What's the story?

According to the reports from the Sun, Chelsea midfielder, Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea only if the London club makes to Champions League next season.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea had a disappointing Premier League last season under then manager Antonio Conte. Chelsea finished the league with fifth position last season which is a bad result with the squad they had.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea won the Premier League in 2016-17 but they were unsuccessful in repeating the same last season. Due to a shambolic performance in the league last season, Chelsea replaced Conte with Napoli's ex-boss Maurizio Sarri.

The heart of the matter

Despite starting only two games out of four for Chelsea, the Belgian midfielder has scored two goals and provided four assists. Hazard has played a pivotal role for the club since joining them in 2012.

Chelsea fans cannot imagine Hazard leaving the club as he has been their best player for the last few seasons.

Chelsea has thrived under the current manager Sarri winning all four games so far in the league. Sarri himself has expressed that Hazard is in his plans and he expects the Belgian to stay at the club.

What's next

If the London club wants to reap the benefits from Belgian midfielder for more years, they need to make sure that they finish the league in the top four positions. If they do not finish in the top four positions in the League, it will become mandatory for them to win Europa League which will provide them guaranteed entry in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea fans will hope that the club makes to the Champions League next season which will increase the chances of Hazard staying at the club.

According to the prior reports, Real Madrid is targeting Hazard as their new galactico. It will be difficult for the Belgian to reject the offer from the Madrid club who is certainly craving to play in the Champions League.




Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sports has the power to change lives.
