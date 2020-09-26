Chelsea completed the signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes on Thursday, and he was expected to make it to the starting XI straight away. However, Frank Lampard has confirmed that the goalkeeper is not ready to start tonight against West Bromwich Albion.

The Chelsea manager has also hinted that the new signing will not automatically become the club's first-choice keeper. He wants Edouard Mendy to earn his spot and has not given up on Kepa Arrizabalaga just yet.

Talking to the media ahead of the match on Saturday, Lampard said:

"I'm not going to talk about who starts on Saturday because I need to speak to the goalkeepers themselves. We know we've had problems in the goalkeeping area in the first two games of the season and at times last year. We can be very honest and open about that – and Kepa himself – in that search for the best performance levels. Mendy comes in to be competition in that area."

"I don't want to talk about number ones, twos and threes at the minute because we're not in that position. Mendy's just come into the club and now it's about how we move forward and trying to get that performance level as best as it can be. It will be very important for the make-up of the goalkeepers at the club that the level is competitive and supportive."

"In the three personalities I've got, and I met Mendy briefly yesterday, we have players that want to do their best for Chelsea Football Club and then will follow that hopefully with the performance we demand at Chelsea."

Why Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the subject of heavy criticism for a while as he has not been at his best. The £72-million signing from Athletic Bilbao has been leaking goals, and Chelsea fans have been rallying for him to be replaced. Willy Caballero was given a few chances by Frank Lampard last season but he, too, did not impress.

The Blues have now signed Edouard Mendy after he was recommended by Petr Cech, the club's Director of Football. The Chelsea legend has also been helping out in training and has been spotted working with the goalkeepers.