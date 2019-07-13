Hull City Transfer News: The Tigers take Welsh youngster Lee Jenkins on trial

Young defender Lee Jenkins is hoping to earn a move to Hull City

What's the story?

Championship club Hull City have taken teenage defender Lee Jenkins on trial after he impressed for Aberystwyth Town in the Welsh Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

After starring at the youth level, young centre-back Jenkins burst onto the scene with Aberystwyth last year. The defender made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old, proving a capable figure at the heart of defence for the Welsh top flight outfit.

Touted as a major prospect for the club, he appeared for Wales at the youth level last season, captaining the Welsh schoolboy side, and was subsequently tied to a new two-year contract by his parent club.

The heart of the matter

Jenkins is spending three weeks with Hull and has already appeared in a friendly, turning out for the under 23s in a match against local side North Ferriby United.

Whilst Hull would have to pay a fee if they do wish to sign Jenkins, he would likely be good value for money.

English Football League clubs have signed an increasing number of prospects from the Welsh Premier League in recent years, with Cardiff City's Rhys Healey and Port Vale's Connell Rawlinson amongst those to make the leap.

As a former Aberystwyth manager himself, Hull's first-team coach Tony Pennock will have a good idea of the standard of players coming out of the Welsh leagues.

What's next?

Jenkins has a three-week window to prove he is good enough. He will be training with Hull's development sides full time and could also feature in The Tigers Cup, in games against Huddersfield Town's elite development squad, as well as non-league teams Bridlington and Pickering.

If Hull do decide to take Jenkins on board, they will have to negotiate with Aberystwyth, but the Welsh side are unlikely to ask for an excessive fee.