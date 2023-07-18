Egnatia vs Ararat-Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023

Egnatia will play host to Ararat-Armenia at Elbasan Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

Egnatia vs Ararat-Armenia Preview

Egnatia walked away from the first leg the happier side following an injury-time equalizer that left Ararat-Armenia’s players and supporters in utter dismay. The hosts held on to their 36th-minute one-goal lead until close to the end but saw Ghanaian import Raphael Dwamena snatch the heartbreaking leveler late in added time.

The Albanian side capitalized on Ararat-Armenia’s fatigue late in the game to launch their devastating assault. However, they will likely adopt a more offensive play pattern at home and refrain from parking the bus. The 1-1 outcome is not a big advantage for Egnatia, who could get into trouble if the visitors happen to score.

The first leg was Vardan Minasyan’s first game upon his return to Ararat-Armenia as head coach. He managed the Armenian club between 2018 and 2020. “The 1-1 draw is neither a loss for us nor a win for Egnatia. Everything restarts from zero. The chances remain 50-50,” he said.

We expect a fiercely contested clash. Ararat-Armenia are aiming for a win against a team who have lost only once in their last 10 matches at home. Ararat controlled much of the first leg. However, they bungled countless goal efforts, not necessarily due to Egnatia’s good defending, but because Ararat-Armenia lacked creativity.

Egnatia vs Ararat-Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Egnatia have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Egnatia have scored twice and conceded thrice in their last five matches.

Egnatia are competing in the Europa Conference League for the first time while Ararat-Armenia are in their second campaign.

Ararat-Armenia have won twice and lost twice in their last four away matches.

Egnatia have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Ararat-Armenia have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once.

Egnatia vs Ararat-Armenia Prediction

Egnatia need to improve on their goal-scoring efforts to be able to progress in the competition. Two goals scored in five matches are inadequately low. Dwamena will look forward to another heroic feat on Thursday.

Ararat-Armenia have capable resources, especially in the offensive sector, that could push their cause even on the road. Wilfried Eza ended their domestic league as the second-best top scorer with 11 goals. Tenton Yenne and Hugo Firmino also made the list with 10 and nine goals respectively.

Egnatia will leave no stone unturned to come first in front of their home fans, and we believe that they will secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Egnatia 2-1 Ararat-Armenia

Egnatia vs Ararat-Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Egnatia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Egnatia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ararat-Armenia to score - Yes