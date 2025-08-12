Egnatia vs Olimpija Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2025

Olimpija Ljubljana take on Egnatia on Thursday for the second leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa Conference League clash in the third qualifying round. The sides played out a goalless stalemate in the Slovenian capital last week, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the decider.

Having qualified for the last two editions of the Conference League finals, Olimpija need a win here to make it a hat-trick of appearances. But the Dragons haven't won a European game away from home in their last four outings, losing and drawing twice each.

Meanwhile, Egnatia are playing in the third qualifying round for the first time in Europe and will have the home advantage in the decisive leg. Their last visitors departed defeated, as the Albanian side had beaten Breidablik 1-0 in a UEFA Champions League qualifier earlier this season, followed by an identical victory over Dinamo Minsk in the previous Conference League qualifier round.

Reaching the playoffs would mark a significant milestone for a side that made their first venture in Europe two years ago.

Egnatia vs Olimpija Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second clash between the sides in history.

Egnatia have lost just one of their last five games in European qualifiers, keeping a clean sheet in the other four.

The Albanian side have also won their last two home games in European qualifiers, a pair of 1-0 wins vs Breidablik and Dinamo Minsk.

Olimpija are winless in their last four European games away from home, drawing and losing twice each.

In their last nine games in all competitions, Olimpija have won only four times.

Egnatia vs Olimpija Prediction

Egnatia's good record at home in recent times holds them in good stead here against the more experienced Olimpija, who will be aiming to make up for their poor showing on home turf by flying out of the blocks in this second leg.

Combine that with their Slovenian rivals struggling away from home lately, and we could be in for an upset in this match.

Prediction: Egnatia 1-0 Olimpija

Egnatia vs Olimpija Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Egnatia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

