Egypt vs Angola prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Egypt and Angola trade tackles at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 4-0 thrashing of Comoros in their final Afcon qualifier back in March. Mohamed Salah scored a first-half brace in the rout.

Angola picked up a 2-0 victory over Gabon on home turf in the same competition. Loide Augusto and Show scored in the second half to help Palancas Negras pick up all three points.

Both sides have been drawn in Group F of the qualifiers alongside Gabon and Libya and will be keen to begin the second qualifying stage on a positive note.

Egypt vs Angola Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the sides and Angola will aim to register their first victory against Egypt.

The Pharoahs have three wins to their name in this fixture, while two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

The last time the sides met was in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations. On that occasion, goals from Hosni Ibrahim and Amr Zaki helped Egypt pick up a 2-1 victory en-route to retaining their continental crown.

Egypt form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Angola form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Egypt vs Angola Team News

Egypt

Coach Hossam El Badry called up 21 players for the games against Angola and Gabon. The squad is made up almost entirely of players plying their trade in the Egyptian Premier League, with only two exceptions.

A notable absentee is skipper and talisman Mo Salah, who has been restricted from traveling by his club Liverpool. This is due to Egypt being on the United Kingdom's 'red list' for COVID-19 protocols. All Premier League clubs have agreed not to release players for international matches in countries on the red list.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Angola

Angola called up 27 players for their games against Egypt and Gabon. The squad is headlined by FC Rostov defender Bastos.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Egypt vs Angola Predicted XI

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ahmed Hegazi, Omar Gaber, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Hamdy; Abdallah El Said, Tarek Hamed, Ramadan Sobhi; Kouka, Mostafa Mohamed, Mohamed Sherif

Angola Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Marques (GK); Jonathan Buatu, Nurio Fortuna, Anderson Lucoqui, Bastos; Herenilson do Calmo, Fredy, Estrela, Show; Fabio Abreu, Gelson Dala

Egypt vs Angola Prediction

Despite Salah's absence, Egypt still have superior firepower compared to Angola and their strong home form should give them an extra advantage.

We are predicting a routine victory for the Pharoahs in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Angola

