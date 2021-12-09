Egypt vs Jordan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Egypt and Jordan face off in the quarter-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup on Friday for a place in the last-four.

The Pharaohs won Group D ahead of reigning AFCON champions Algeria on the fair play points system, with the sides finishing level on points (7) and goal difference (+6) after three games.

Following back-to-back wins in their opening two games, Carlos Queiroz's side held the Desert Warriors 1-1, courtesy of a second-half penalty from Amr El Solia.

Jordan, meanwhile, have managed to reach this far after negotiating a group featuring top guns like Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

A 4-0 loss to Morocco on matchday two jeopardized their progression hopes but the Chivalrous responded with a 5-1 demolition of Palestine on the final day.

Egypt vs Jordan Head-To-Head

There have been only four clashes between the sides before, with Egypt coming out on top twice.

However, those wins came the 1970s and 80s. In their last encounter in January 2016, Jordan secured a 1-0 friendly win.

Egypt Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Jordan Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Egypt vs Jordan Team News

Egypt

The Pharaohs held reigning AFCON winners Algeria in their last match, so head coach Carlos Queiroz may stick with the same XI on Friday too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Jordan

Ehsan Haddad picked up a red card in the opening game against Saudi Arabia, causing him to miss the entire group stage.

But he's set to return on Friday.

Ahead of their second group match against Morocco, Jordan lost Mohammed Al-Demeiri and Ahmed Thaer to injuries and both are expected to remain sidelined for this clash too.

Captain Bahaa Faisal tore his ACL just 13 minutes into their clash with Morocco and has also been ruled out.

Yazan Al-Naimat returned to action from an injury in the last game, scoring twice off the bench against Palestine. He could be given a chance to lead the line tomorrow.

Injured: Mohammed Al-Demeiri, Ahmed Thaer, Bahaa Faisal

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Egypt vs Jordan Predicted XI

Egypt (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy; Akram Tawfik, Mahmoud Hamdy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh; Ayman Ashraf, Hamdy Fathy, Amr El Solia; Hussein Faisal, Marwan Hamdy, Mohamed Sherif.

Jordan (4-5-1): Yazid Abu Layla; Ahmad Haikal, Abdallah Naseeb, Yazan Al-Arab, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh; Anas Hammad, Baha' Abdel-Rahman, Ali Olwan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Yaseen al-Bakhit; Yazan Al-Naimat.

Egypt vs Jordan Prediction

Jordan are walking wounded right now with so many injury casualties, although their performance against minnows Palestine might inspire hope.

Egypt have a much stronger squad on paper and shouldn't have problems dispatching their neighbors.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Jordan

