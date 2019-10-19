Eibar 0-3 Barcelona: 3 players who impressed and 2 who were poor | La Liga 2019/20

Arvind Sr FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.08K // 19 Oct 2019, 21:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SD Eibar SAD v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona put in a professional performance against Eibar, cruising to a 3-0 victory to move to the top of LaLiga temporarily.

Ernesto Valverde restored Antoine Griezmann to the starting lineup and the decision paid handsome dividends as the Frenchman played a starring role in each of Barcelona's three goals.

Barcelona took the lead early on through Griezmann and despite a rather lethargic first-half performance, entered the intermission a goal to the good. Valverde's side then kicked into gear in the second period, two quickfire goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez securing the spoils for the visitors.

The win was Barcelona's fifth on the trot in all competitions and helped them leapfrog Real Madrid - who play later in the day - to the top of the table.

As for Eibar, they will take heart from their first-half performance and look to bounce back with easier fixtures on the horizon.

On that note, here's a look at the players that starred and flopped in this encounter.

Impressed: Antoine Griezmann

SD Eibar SAD v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Antoine Griezmann has come under fire for a string of subpar performances following his much-hyped move from Atletico Madrid. However, he put in a much-improved display on his return from the international break.

Griezmann was a livewire on the field, for the most part, pressing high and hassling a hapless Pablo De Blasis into numerous errors.

Advertisement

The Frenchman broke the deadlock with a neat finish in the 13th minute. Beating the Eibar offside trap and helped by a slip from de Blasis, Griezmann strolled towards goal and calmly slotted home past Marko Dmitrovic.

Griezmann then turned provider, playing a delicate little flick into Lionel Messi's path for Barcelona's second goal.

However, the highlight of his performance came a few minutes later as he played an ingenious through ball that carved open the Eibar defence for Barcelona's third, scored by Luis Suarez.

Although it was certainly not a vintage performance from Griezmann, he did enough to silence some of his critics.

1 / 3 NEXT