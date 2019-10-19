Eibar 0-3 Barcelona: 3 Talking Points | LaLiga 2019/2020

Barcelona defeated Eibar 3-0

Barcelona put up a dominating display in a convincing 3-0 victory over Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, with goals from Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez giving the Catalans all three points.

In what was an ultimately comfortable win, Eibar, however, gave Barcelona cause for concern in the first half and carved out several notable chances for themselves only to be let down by poor finishing and decision making in the final third.

A tactical change by Ernesto Valverde saw him bring on Nelson Semedo for Sergi Roberto at the interval and this helped strengthen Barcelona's resolve at the back, with the game pretty much straightforward from then on.

The win temporarily moves Barcelona one point clear at the top of the table pending the outcome of the clash between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca.

Here, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the matchday 9 LaLiga fixture.

#3 After a rocky start, Ernesto Valverde slowly calming the storm

Valverde has masterminded five consecutive victories for Barcelona

Following Barcelona's shock elimination against Liverpool in the semifinal of the Champions League last season, there were numerous calls for the head of Valverde and rightly so, as this defeat came on the back of another debilitating loss to AS Roma the previous season.

However, the Barcelona board elected to stick with him and the seeming folly of their decision threatened to be exposed following Barcelona's poor start to the campaign.

They began their league defence with a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao and picked up just seven points from their opening five matches, while also failing to defeat newly promoted teams in consecutive matches.

However, since that 2-0 defeat to Granada at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, the Blaugrana have seen a massive upturn in their fortunes and have thrust themselves right back into the title race.

The 3-0 victory over Eibar means that Barcelona have won five consecutive matches in all competitions and there were some pretty impressive victories in that run, including wins over Inter Milan, Sevilla, and Villareal.

There is no doubt that this upturn in fortune had a lot with the return to fitness of Lionel Messi, but Ernesto Valverde would not care much, as his side have survived the stormy waters to put paid to premature talks of crisis at the Camp Nou.

