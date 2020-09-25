Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar are set to host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on Sunday in their next La Liga fixture.

Eibar come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Villarreal last Saturday at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Goals from Spanish internationals Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer sealed the win for Unai Emery's men. Forward and vice-captain Kike scored the consolation goal for Eibar.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Granada two weeks ago at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera, on loan from Manchester City, and midfielder Luis Milla scored the goals to secure three points for Diego Martinez's side.

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

In 14 encounters between the two sides, Athletic Bilbao hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost one and drawn seven.

Their most recent match was in June, which finished 2-2. Former Atletico Madrid forward Raul Garcia scored a penalty and Asier Vllalibre got a goal for Athletic Bilbao, with Kike and Chile international Fabian Orellana scoring for Eibar.

Eibar form guide in La Liga: D-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Eibar have a few injury concerns. Defenders Sergio Cubero, Anaitz Arbilla and Jose Angel are all out. Other than that, manager Jose Luis Mendilibar is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sergio Cubero, Anaitz Arbilla, Jose Angel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao manager Gaizka Garitano will be unable to call upon the services of winger Ibai Gomez, who is out injured.

Injured: Ibai Gomez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic, Rober Correa, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares, Recio, Sergio Alvarez, Edu Exposito, Pedro Leon, Kike, Takashi Inui

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Ander Capa, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga, Dani Garcia, Mikel Vesga, Iker Muniain, Oscar de Marcos, Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Eibar have generally done well under manager Jose Luis Mendilibar. The likes of Japanese forward Takashi Inui and former Real Madrid winger Pedro Leon will be crucial, as will be striker Kike.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, have a good forward line including Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain. Unai Simon has been touted as a potential No.1 for the Spain national team after disappointing performances from both Kepa and David de Gea, while Inigo Martinez remains a fine centre-back.

Athletic Bilbao have a good squad, but Eibar under Mendilibar cannot be discounted. It is hard to set these teams apart, and the scoreline may reflect that.

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

