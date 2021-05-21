Eibar vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

After a defeat on the penultimate matchday of La Liga, Barcelona will head into the final game of the season against Eibar with just third place to play for.

The Blaugrana will face off against an Eibar side whose seven-year stay in the Spanish Primera Liga came to a painful end following their defeat to Valencia.

The Azulgranas will have nothing to play for but pride, and will hope to go out on a bang after an incredible stay in the top flight.

Both clubs will be hurting, but Barcelona will head into the clash as clear favorites owing to the quality they possess.

Eibar vs Barcelona Head-to-head

Despite where the two teams are in the table heading into this game, Eibar (seven) have picked up more points in their last five games than the Blaugrana (five).

The two sides have faced off 13 times, and Barcelona have won 11 of the games. Two games have ended as draws as Eibar have never beaten the Blaugrana in the top flight.

Eibar form guide (La Liga): L-D-W-W-L

Barcelona form guide (La Liga): L-D-D-W-L

Eibar vs Barcelona Team News

Eibar

Eibar manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has a fully fit squad to choose from, so expect a strong lineup for their last game in the top flight.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona

The Blaugrana have several injury woes as Marc-Andre ter Stegen has joined the trio of Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, and Sergi Roberto on the treatment table.

First team player Marc ter Stegen underwent a therapeutic procedure today on the patellar tendon of his right knee by Dr. Håkan Alfredson and under the supervision of the Club's medical services. The evolution will mark his availability. pic.twitter.com/x1GWItCAFy — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2021

Clement Lenglet was sent off in the loss against Celta Vigo and will be suspended.

Injured: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto

Suspended: Clement Lenglet

Eibar vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups

Eibar Probable XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Roberto Correa; Pape Diop, Miguel Angel Atienza, Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito; Sergi Enrich, Kike Garcia

Barcelona Probable XI (3-5-2): Neto; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Ousmane Dembele; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Eibar vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona could finish a disappointing season on a high. It remains to be seen what will happen to Lionel Messi this summer, so if this is indeed his final game for the Blaugrana, he too will want to finish with a flourish.

Score prediction: Eibar 1-3 Barcelona