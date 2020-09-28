Eibar vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar and Elche will trade tackles at the Municipal de Ipurua on Wednesday, with three points at stake in La Liga.

The two sides have been among the poorer teams in the division and currently find themselves in the relegation spots.

Eibar are at the bottom of the table and are the only side yet to pick up a point, although they have played just one fixture, while Elche are two places above them with one point from three matches.

The hosts began their campaign with a goalless draw against Celta Vigo but followed this up with consecutive defeats to Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao.

Newly-promoted Elche had a rude awakening on their return to the top-flight, as they were on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat by Real Sociedad on their own turf.

Eibar vs Elche Head-to-Head

Eibar and Elche have met on nine occasions in the past and they have an almost identical head-to-head record.

Elche hold the slight advantage with four victories and two draws, while Eibar picked up a victory on three occasions. Both sides have scored 10 goals apiece.

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in a La Liga fixture in February 2015 and Elche did enough to get a 1-0 victory away to a 10-man Eibar side.

Eibar form guide: D-L-L

Elche form guide: L

Eibar vs Elche Team News

Eibar

The hosts have two players ruled out of this fixture with defenders Jose Angel (ruptured cruciate ligament) and Anaitz Arbilla (muscle) unavailable for coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

There are no suspension concerns for Eibar.

Injuries: Anaitz Arbilla, Jose Angel

Suspensions: None

Elche

The visitors have a relatively fit squad to choose from and only midfielder Ramon Folch is a doubt for the clash, having experienced slight discomfort over the weekend.

There are no suspension concerns for the clash with Eibar.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Ramon Folch

Suspenions: None

Eibar vs Elche Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic; Kevin Rodriguez, Pedro Bigas, Paulo Oliveira, Rober Correa; Edu Exposito, Papakouli Diop, Recio; Takashi Inui, Kike, Darmian Kadzior

Elche Predicted XI(5-4-1): Edgar Badia; Fidel Chaves, Josema, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Miguel Angel; Tete Morente, Omenuke Mfulu, Raul Guti, Jose Fernandez; Pere Milla

Eibar vs Elche Prediction

Given their precarious positions on the table, both sides will be looking to start racking up the points in order to escape the relegation zone.

This represents one of the best opportunities for the two sides to get their first win on the board but they will likely have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Elche