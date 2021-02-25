Eibar vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

A floundering Eibar host bottom-placed Huesca on Saturday in the 25th round of La Liga fixtures this weekend.

At the moment, it seems that manager Jose Luis Mendilibar doesn't have an answer to Eibar's dismal form which looks certain to end their impressive seven-year spell in La Liga. The Basque side are still seventeenth in the table, level on points with two of the teams placed below them in the relegation zone.

Eibar let go of an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the drop-zone, when they lost last week away at relegation rivals Elche. Los Armeros went toe to toe with the Valencians, but failed to break their backline as they lost 1-0.

Huesca's form has picked up in the past few weeks since appointing new manager Pacheta to replace the sacked Michel. The Aragon side got their third win of the season last week, when they triumphed over high-flying Granada in a thrilling 3-2 win.

Huesca still have a long way to go to retain their place in the Spanish top-flight for next season and will look to build on their inspiring win over a top-half side.

Eibar vs Huesca Head-to-Head

Eibar and Huesca have met only thrice in La Liga history, sharing a win each amongst each other with their most recent fixture - in November, earlier this season - ending in a 1-1 draw.

Eibar form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Huesca form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Eibar vs Huesca Team News

Eibar

Roberto Correa and Kevin Rodrigues are still out for Eibar with muscle injuries and won't be back until late February. However, Jose Luis Mendilibar will take some consolation in the fact that his side has no new injury concerns.

Injuries: Roberto Correa, Kevin Rodrigues

Suspensions: None

Huesca

Huesca are nursing injuries to three first team players including key midfield figure Pedro Mosquera who is not expected to be back until the end of the month.

But other than that, Pacheha has a full squad available for the trip to Eibar on Saturday.

Injuries: Pedro Mosquera, Gaston Silva, Antonio Valera

Suspensions: None

Eibar vs Huesca Predicted Line-up

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares; Yoshinori Muto, Papakouli Diop, Edu Exposito, Bryan Gil; Yoshinori Muto, Kike Garcia

SD Huesca Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alvaro Fernandez; Pablo Insua, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Dani Escriche, Shinji Okazaki; Rafa Mir

Eibar vs Huesca Prediction

Eibar's inability to keep a clean-sheet at the back and outscore the opponents in attack have cost them several points this season. The team often finds itself involved in low-scoring fixtures where both teams score and settle for a point each or where the opposition just pip Eibar marginally.

Huesca seem like a different side under Pachecha and are starting to give even the top sides a run for their money. The Azulgranas thoroughly dominated Granada on the ball last week, while also maintaining their shape and holding a one-goal lead for the last half-hour of the game after the Andalusians got a goal back.

On form, Huesca are expected to edge Eibar in this relegation six-pointer and move out of the relegation zone for the first time this season, if other results go their way.

Prediction: Eibar 1-2 Huesca