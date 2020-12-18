Eibar vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar are set to host Real Madrid at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Sunday in their next La Liga game.

Eibar come into this game following a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad last Sunday at the Anoeta Stadium. Young winger Ander Barrenetxea put Real Sociedad ahead in the first half, but attacker Sergi Enrich equalized for Eibar in the second half.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, beat 10-man Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Tuesday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

A brace from veteran French striker Karim Benzema and a goal from Germany international Toni Kroos ensured victory for Los Blancos. Right-back Ander Capa scored the consolation goal for Athletic Bilbao, who had Spain international Raul Garcia sent off in the first half.

Eibar vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in June this year, with Real Madrid beating Eibar 3-1.

Goals from midfielder Toni Kroos, veteran Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos and Brazilian left-back Marcelo secured the victory for Real Madrid. Midfielder Pedro Bigas scored the goal for Eibar.

Eibar form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-D-D

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-W-W

Eibar vs Real Madrid Team News

Eibar have a host of injury concerns. Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar will be without the services of right-back Rober Correa, Portuguese centre-back Paulo Oliveira, defender Pedro Bigas, young attacker Bryan Gil and left-back Jose Angel. Forward Sergi Enrich is a doubt, while centre-back Esteban Burgos is suspended.

Injured: Pedro Bigas, Jose Angel, Bryan Gil, Rober Correa, Paul Oliveira

Doubtful: Sergi Enrich

Suspended: Esteban Burgos

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could be without Serbian striker Luka Jovic, Belgium international Eden Hazard and striker Mariano Diaz, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz

Suspended: None

Eibar vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic, Kevin Rodrigues, Sergio Alvarez, Jose Martinez, Anaitz Arbilla, Alejandro Pozo, Pape Diop, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui, Yoshinori Muto, Kike

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Eibar vs Real Madrid Prediction

Eibar sit 11th in the league table, and have generally impressed under the management of Jose Luis Mendilibar. Despite missing some key players, they can be a dangerous opposition.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are on a good run of form. Manager Zinedine Zidane's job was rumoured to be on the line a few days ago, but positive results have subdued that talk, as Los Blancos seem to have found the right track once more.

Real Madrid will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Eibar 0-3 Real Madrid

