Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: 3 Reasons why the Black and Yellows failed to win | Bundesliga 2019/20

Lucien Favre's team paid the price for missing their chances

Borussia Dortmund travelled to the Commerzbank Arena to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday with an aim to stay close to league leaders, RB Leipzig. Lucien Favre knew that to stay on course with the leaders, he needed an away win against a side that had not lost at home this season. However, history suggested that the Black and Yellows held the upper hand in the tie.

The Eagles are Borussia Dortmund’s favourite opponents; the Black and Yellows have won 44 games against Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Incidentally, this is also the most number of games they have won against any opponent in the Bundesliga. As such, Favre had every reason to be optimistic ahead of the game and he named a strong team for the tie.

Borussia Dortmund Starting XI - Roman Bürki; Achraf Hakimi, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphaël Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Axel Witsel, Marco Reus; Jadon Sancho, Paco Alcácer, Thorgan Hazard.

The visitors took the lead early in the game, when Witsel scored in the 11th minute. However, the home side scored the equaliser just before the break.

In the second half, Lucien Favre’s boys took the lead again, this time through Sancho, but a disastrous own goal by Delaney allowed the Eagles back into the game in the dying minutes. The game ended in a 2-2 draw and here are 3 reasons why Dortmund failed to win.

#3 Failing to hold on to the lead, twice

Sancho gave Dortmund the lead in the second half

The Black and Yellows started the game extremely well and looked in complete control. They took the lead through Witsel in the 11th minute and it appeared that the home team could be in for a rough day.

However, as Dortmund dominated proceedings, they underestimated their opponents and appeared too confident at times. And they were punished against the run of play at the end of the first half when Andre Silva scored the equaliser in the 43rd minute.

In the second half, Sancho put his team ahead in the 66th minute, but once again, the visitors failed to hold on to their lead, as Delaney put one through his own net, thereby enabling the hosts to restore parity.

