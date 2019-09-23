Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: 5 Talking Points | Bundesliga 2019/20

Marco Reus was influential but not clinical

Borussia Dortmund had another nearly game as they went ahead twice against Eintracht Frankfurt only to settle for a point in the end. Both halves had a similar pattern as Dortmund started the scoring early in each half only for Frankfurt to claw their way back in and equalise on both occasions.

Dortmund were moments away from being the first team to beat Adi Hutter's side at home but succumbed to some pressure and a slice of luck that ended in Thomas Delaney's skewed clearance ending in their own goal.

Dortmund saw the lion's share of the ball and perhaps created more chances but there were passages of play where Frankfurt really made Dortmund nervous. Lucien Favre now has to respond to two draws in two games (Barcelona & Eintracht Frankfurt) where they probably should have got all three points. In trying to get his team to react to this before it becomes a slump he'll sure look back at key moments in this game.

Favre's intuitive changes

Lucien Favre made some good calls off the bench

Not many would take off their top assist maker and only recognisable striker off the pitch with just a goal advantage, Favre could've chosen to take Thorgan Hazard off instead of Jadon Sancho but he made the bolder choice instead. He applied the same in making the call to replace Paco Alcacer with Mario Gotze.

Both Sancho and Alcacer had a very average game. Alcacer barely impacted the game, and although Sancho did get on the scoresheet, he was wasteful from many good positions for Dortmund.

It's perhaps not a worry for Favre long-term, but he realised that the duo weren't impacting the game as they should have and was bold in pulling the plug. The changes gave Dortmund a more balanced look as they wrapped up the game, an unfortunate touch from Thomas Delaney proving to be their undoing.

