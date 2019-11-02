Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as the Bavarians suffer a humiliating defeat | Bundesliga 2019-20

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 02 Nov 2019, 22:33 IST

Frankfurt did plenty right against Bayern Munich

When the scoreline reads 5-1, you usually assume that Bayern Munich's on the winning end of that scoreline. Eintracht Frankfurt handed the defending champions a humiliating defeat after they went down to 10-men with Jerome Boateng after just 9 minutes.

With Bayern playing catch-up for most of the 90 minutes against Niko Kovac's former side, Frankfurt didn't take long to go ahead and double their lead through Filip Kostic and Djibril Sow. Although the scoring machine Robert Lewandowski would pull one back for the visitor and Bayern would continue to create in spurts, the home team never looked out of control.

Things went from bad to worse for Bayern Munich early in the second half as captain David Abraham got on the scoresheet to restore Frankfurt's lead. A patient Eintracht saw out plenty of Bayern attacks and created chances of their own and the goals from Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia were just icing on a wonderful win for the hosts.

#5 Bayern between the devil and the deep blue sea

Jerome Boateng's sending off came on VAR's advice

The first 10 minutes were even between the two teams with both sides showing some attacking threat. The biggest twist of the game was to come early in this tie though, Jerome Boateng's sending off in the 9th minute of the game put the game firmly in Eintracht's grasp.

The decision made by the referee early on was actually a penalty to the home team and a yellow for Boateng owing to the double jeopardy rules. A decision not really in Bayern's favour but one they may have chosen given the alternative.

VAR pulled it back and asked the referee to review the decision because the contact Boateng made with Goncalo Paciencia was outside the box and the official changed his decision to a freekick and sent off Boateng as the last man in Bayern's defence.

