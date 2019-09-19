Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal - Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more | Europa League 2019/20

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 58 // 19 Sep 2019, 01:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With Mesut Ozil back in the fray, Dani Ceballos may have to fight for his spot

One made it to the final of the Europa League last season and the other was ousted in the semi-finals. Both are expected to deep into this season's campaign as well and it's a delicious tie to start off the Europa League.

Arsenal will travel to Frankfurt under no illusions. They will know that it's an incredibly hostile place for visitors, particularly English visitors in recent times. No English team has been able to beat Eintracht at home in the last five meetings. Perhaps, Arsenal understand the mentality in this case, given their abysmal for away from home in the last year or so.

Nonetheless, given that Arsenal's strength lies in their famous attacking unit, that's only just gelling together now, we should expect them to be on the front foot. Eintracht are capable of absorbing their pressure and playing some good football of their own. They also have some firepower of their own to hit Arsenal with despite three oft heir primary attacking players in Jovic, Haller, and Rebic leaving in the summer.

Arsenal will need to address their defensive issues if they're to get anything out of this game. They've brought in a Europa League winner from last season in David Luiz, but his Arsenal career has got off to a less than ideal start.

Neither will come into this tie to settle, which should set up a very entertaining encounter as these two sides come together for the first time ever. Although, home advantage may just count for plenty whenever these sides meet.

Match Information

Date: 19 September 2019

Time: 09:55 am PDT

Venue: Frankfurt Stadion

Referee: Davide Massa

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt v Arsenal in the US?

Audiences in the USA will be able to catch the game live on fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMas, Univision NOW, and TUDNxtra. Canadian viewers can catch the game on DAZN.