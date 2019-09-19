×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal - Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more | Europa League 2019/20

Ferdie
ANALYST
Preview
58   //    19 Sep 2019, 01:15 IST

With Mesut Ozil back in the fray, Dani Ceballos may have to fight for his spot
With Mesut Ozil back in the fray, Dani Ceballos may have to fight for his spot


One made it to the final of the Europa League last season and the other was ousted in the semi-finals. Both are expected to deep into this season's campaign as well and it's a delicious tie to start off the Europa League.

Arsenal will travel to Frankfurt under no illusions. They will know that it's an incredibly hostile place for visitors, particularly English visitors in recent times. No English team has been able to beat Eintracht at home in the last five meetings. Perhaps, Arsenal understand the mentality in this case, given their abysmal for away from home in the last year or so.

Nonetheless, given that Arsenal's strength lies in their famous attacking unit, that's only just gelling together now, we should expect them to be on the front foot. Eintracht are capable of absorbing their pressure and playing some good football of their own. They also have some firepower of their own to hit Arsenal with despite three oft heir primary attacking players in Jovic, Haller, and Rebic leaving in the summer.

Arsenal will need to address their defensive issues if they're to get anything out of this game. They've brought in a Europa League winner from last season in David Luiz, but his Arsenal career has got off to a less than ideal start.

Neither will come into this tie to settle, which should set up a very entertaining encounter as these two sides come together for the first time ever. Although, home advantage may just count for plenty whenever these sides meet.

Match Information

Date: 19 September 2019

Time: 09:55 am PDT

Venue: Frankfurt Stadion

Referee: Davide Massa

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt v Arsenal in the US?

Audiences in the USA will be able to catch the game live on fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMas, Univision NOW, and TUDNxtra. Canadian viewers can catch the game on DAZN.


Tags:
Europa League 2019-20 Arsenal Eintracht Frankfurt Daniel Ceballos Ante Rebić Premier League Teams 2019/20 Bundesliga Teams
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT AST BAT
3 - 0
 Astana vs BATE
FT ARA F-D
2 - 1
 Ararat-Armenia vs F91 Dudelange
FT SUD FER
0 - 0
 Sūduva vs Ferencváros
FT MAL BNE
3 - 0
 Malmö FF vs Bnei Yehuda
FT LUD MAR
0 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Maribor
FT FEY HAP
3 - 0
 Feyenoord vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT KOB RIG
3 - 1
 København vs Riga
FT AEK TRA
1 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Trabzonspor
FT LEG RAN
0 - 0
 Legia Warszawa vs Rangers
FT STR EIN
1 - 0
 Strasbourg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
FT AZ ANT
1 - 1
 AZ vs Antwerp
FT GEN RIJ
2 - 1
 Gent vs Rijeka
FT PSV APO
3 - 0
 PSV vs Apollon
FT FCS VIT
0 - 0
 FCSB vs Vitória Guimarães
FT CEL AIK
2 - 0
 Celtic vs AIK
FT LIN QAR
3 - 2
 Linfield vs Qarabağ
FT SPO SPA
1 - 0
 Sporting Braga vs Spartak Moskva
FT TOR WOL
2 - 3
 Torino vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
FT ESP ZOR
3 - 1
 Espanyol vs Zorya
FT PAR MOL
2 - 1
 Partizan vs Molde
FT SLO PAO
1 - 0
 Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK
FT QAR LIN
2 - 1
 Qarabağ vs Linfield
FT RIG KOB
1 - 0
 Riga vs København
FT BAT AST
2 - 0
 BATE vs Astana
FT AIK CEL
1 - 4
 AIK vs Celtic
FT APO PSV
0 - 4
 Apollon vs PSV
FT ZOR ESP
2 - 2
 Zorya vs Espanyol
FT MOL PAR
1 - 1
 Molde vs Partizan
FT BNE MAL
0 - 1
 Bnei Yehuda vs Malmö FF
FT PAO SLO
3 - 2
 PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava
FT SPA SPO
1 - 2
 Spartak Moskva vs Sporting Braga
AET ANT AZ
1 - 4
 Antwerp vs AZ
FT TRA AEK
0 - 2
 Trabzonspor vs AEK Athens
FT HAP FEY
0 - 3
 Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Feyenoord
FT RIJ GEN
1 - 1
 Rijeka vs Gent
PEN F-D ARA
5 - 4
 F91 Dudelange vs Ararat-Armenia
FT FER SUD
4 - 2
 Ferencváros vs Sūduva
FT MAR LUD
2 - 2
 Maribor vs Ludogorets
FT EIN STR
3 - 0
 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Strasbourg
FT WOL TOR
2 - 1
 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Torino
FT RAN LEG
1 - 0
 Rangers vs Legia Warszawa
FT VIT FCS
1 - 0
 Vitória Guimarães vs FCSB
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us