Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt will entertain Aberdeen at the Deutsche Bank Park in their UEFA Europa Conference League opener on Thursday.

The hosts booked their spot in the group via the playoffs, defeating Levski Sofia 3-1 on aggregate. The visitors were demoted from the Europa League playoffs after suffering a 5-3 defeat on aggregate to Hacken.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, though they have recorded just three wins in seven games across all competitions. Four of their last five games have ended in 1-1 draws, including their away game at Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The visitors have seen a poor run of form in the early stage of the season, with just one win in eight games across all competition thus far. They are winless in their last five games and have suffered three defeats in a row.

In their previous outing, they fell to a 2-0 away loss at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice thus far, with the two meetings taking place in the first round of the erstwhile UEFA Cup in the 1979-80 edition. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these games with a 1-0 home win and a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Frankfurt would go on to win the competition later that season.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in all competitions, with their last home defeat coming in the UEFA Champions League against Napoli in February.

Aberdeen have failed to score in their last two games, suffering 2-0 defeats in both games.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aberdeen Prediction

Die Adler have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and that bodes well for them ahead of their first European match of the season. The departure of Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has impacted their attacking prowess, as they have scored just five times in their last four games in all competitions.

Nonetheless, they have done defensively well, and, having conceded just three goals in four Bundesliga games, they have the best defensive record in the German top flight. They have a good record in Europe and won the Europa League in the 2021-22 season.

The Dons, meanwhile, are back in the group stage of a UEFA competition for the first time since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup. They made a lot of new signings during the transfer window and the new arrivals might not have figured out how to gel together as a team, which might be one factor for their poor form thus far.

With both teams struggling in the final third, attacking flair will be limited in this match. Considering the hosts' unbeaten run and the visitors' poor attacking record, as they have failed to score in their last two games, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Aberdeen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Frankfurt to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Junior Dina Ebimbe to score or assist any time - Yes