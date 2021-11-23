Eintracht Frankfurt vs Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Royal Antwerp to the Deutsche Bank Park for a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts currently sit at the summit of Group D on 10 points and would book their place in the round-of-32 as group winners if they get a win here.

Antwerp have just one point to show for their efforts in four matches and have a slim but unlikely chance of progressing to the next round.

Frankfurt come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Jesper Lindstrom and Filip Kostic scored first-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

Antwerp were on the end of a 2-1 defeat away to St. Truiden in the Belgian Jupiler League. Daichi Hayashi and Aboubakary Koita scored first-half goals to render Mbwana Samatta's second-half strike a consolation goal.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Antwerp Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 away victory for Eintracht Frankfurt. Goncalo Palencia scored the match winner from the penalty spot in the first minute of injury time.

The home side are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, winning their last three games. Antwerp have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Antwerp form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Antwerp Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Christopher Lenz and Goncalo Paciencia have both been ruled out with hip injuries.

Injuries: Christopher Lenz, Goncalo Paciencia

Suspension: None

Royal Antwerp

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Belgians. However, Aurelio Buta, Bruny Nsimba and Sander Coopman are all doubts for the trip to Germany.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Aurelio Buta, Bruny Nsimba, Sander Coopman

Suspension: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Antwerp Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp (GK); Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Timothy Chandler; Jesper Lindstrom, Sam Lammers, Filip Kostic

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean Butez (GK); Abdoulaye Seck, Ritchie De Laet, Dinis Almeida, Bjorn Engels; Birger Verstraete, Alhassan Yusuf; Radja Naingollan, Manuel Benson, Vitor Fischer; Michael Frey

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Antwerp Prediction

A win would guarantee Frankfurt top spot in the group and a potentially easier draw in the next round. The home side are likely to start the game on the front foot in their quest to secure maximum points.

Royal Antwerp have little left to lose and this freedom could see them go all out which suggests that this could be an expensive and free-flowing game. We are backing the hosts to comfortably secure the win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Royal Antwerp

Edited by Peter P