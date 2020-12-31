Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in their first game after they lost the leadership of the Bundesliga two weeks ago.

Patrick Schick gave Leverkusen the lead in the top-of-the-table clash against Bayern Munich a couple of weeks ago. But a brace from Robert Lewandowski, including the winner in second-half stoppage time, condemned Leverkusen to a defeat at the BayArena.

There is still a long way to go in the season, though, and the priority for Peter Bosz is to keep pace with Bayern.

Up next: #SGEB04



After a short break, the Bundesliga is back this weekend with an away day at Eintracht Frankfurt!



The match will kick off at 9:30am EST / 15:30 CET. pic.twitter.com/YtNUS3fcbZ — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) December 28, 2020

Frankfurt are ninth in the Bundesliga standings, and are already 11 points behind Leverkusen, who are two points behind Bayern.

In their last Bundesliga game, Frankfurt produced a superb performance to beat Augsburg 2-0 away.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In the last 28 meetings between these two teams, Bayer Leverkusen have beaten Eintracht Frankfurt 15 times, while they have lost 10.

In the last meeting between these two teams at the BayArena in March 2020, Leverkusen ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Striker Ragnar Ache is out with a hamstring injury. Sebastian Rode is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Jetro Willems could remain unavailable despite recovering from his injury. Dutch striker Bas Dost has left Eintracht Frankfurt to join Club Brugge.

The winter break is over, and almost all of the Eagles are fit and well. @JetroWillems_15 trained with his teammates again for the first time. 💪#SGEhttps://t.co/OCQyP9pEU2 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) December 30, 2020

Injured: Ragner Ache

Suspended: Sebastian Rode

Bayer Leverkusen

For Bayer Leverkusen, a lot of their injury concerns are in defence, with the likes of Sven Bender, Santiago Arias, and Wendell ruled out. However, Bosz has able replacements in each of those positions.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Wendell

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kevin Trapp; David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Eric Durm, Steven Zuber, Stefan Ilsanker, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic; Amin Younes, Andre Silva

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven; Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz; Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Leverkusen will have to produce a reaction to their loss against Bayern in their last Bundesliga game to keep pace in the title race.

We predict that Bayer Leverkusen will comfortably beat Frankfurt on Saturday.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen