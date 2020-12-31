Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 31 Dec 2020, 14:29 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in their first game after they lost the leadership of the Bundesliga two weeks ago.

Patrick Schick gave Leverkusen the lead in the top-of-the-table clash against Bayern Munich a couple of weeks ago. But a brace from Robert Lewandowski, including the winner in second-half stoppage time, condemned Leverkusen to a defeat at the BayArena.

There is still a long way to go in the season, though, and the priority for Peter Bosz is to keep pace with Bayern.

Frankfurt are ninth in the Bundesliga standings, and are already 11 points behind Leverkusen, who are two points behind Bayern.

In their last Bundesliga game, Frankfurt produced a superb performance to beat Augsburg 2-0 away.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In the last 28 meetings between these two teams, Bayer Leverkusen have beaten Eintracht Frankfurt 15 times, while they have lost 10.

In the last meeting between these two teams at the BayArena in March 2020, Leverkusen ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Striker Ragnar Ache is out with a hamstring injury. Sebastian Rode is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Jetro Willems could remain unavailable despite recovering from his injury. Dutch striker Bas Dost has left Eintracht Frankfurt to join Club Brugge.

Injured: Ragner Ache

Suspended: Sebastian Rode

Bayer Leverkusen

For Bayer Leverkusen, a lot of their injury concerns are in defence, with the likes of Sven Bender, Santiago Arias, and Wendell ruled out. However, Bosz has able replacements in each of those positions.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Wendell

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kevin Trapp; David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Eric Durm, Steven Zuber, Stefan Ilsanker, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic; Amin Younes, Andre Silva

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven; Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz; Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Leverkusen will have to produce a reaction to their loss against Bayern in their last Bundesliga game to keep pace in the title race.

We predict that Bayer Leverkusen will comfortably beat Frankfurt on Saturday.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Published 31 Dec 2020, 14:29 IST
Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen Football Eintracht Frankfurt Sven Bender Lars Bender
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी