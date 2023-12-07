Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's impressive Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Bavarian giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by FC Copenhagen in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 32 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's six victories.

Bayern Munich have suffered a total of 23 defeats against Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions - they have a worse record only against Borussia Monchengladbach in this regard.

Eintracht Frankfurt suffered a 6-1 defeat in their previous game at home against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - their joint-biggest margin of defeat in the competition since the turn of the century.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost each of their last two matches at home in all competitions - the first time they have endured such a run since September 2022.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have come into their own in the Bundesliga this season and will need a consistent run of results to topple Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league table. Harry Kane has been exceptional for the Bavarians this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent this weekend. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes