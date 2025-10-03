Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Bayern Munich to the Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Bayern have a 100% record in the league and are at the top of the standings. Frankfurt have won three of their five games and are in fourth place in the league table.

The hosts met Borussia Mönchengladbach in their previous outing and played out a 10-goal thriller, recording a 6-4 win. Five of their six goals were scored in the first half. They failed to build on that form in the UEFA Champions League and suffered a 5-1 away loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Jonathan Burkardt scored the consolation goal for them in the 57th minute.

The visitors played Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga last week and registered a comfortable 4-0 home win. Harry Kane bagged a brace in that match. They had another prolific outing in the UEFA Champions League against Pafos, recording a 5-1 away triumph on Tuesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 154 times in all competitions. Bayern have dominated proceedings against the hosts, recording 78 wins. Frankfurt have 44 wins and 32 games have ended in draws.

Bayern were unbeaten in their two meetings against the hosts last season. The away game ended in a 3-3 draw and they won the home game 4-0.

Bayern Munich have scored at least three goals in their last eight games in all competitions.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Only 15th-placed Bremen have conceded more goals (14) than the hosts (13) in the Bundesliga this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Die Adler have enjoyed a prolific run recently, scoring 15 goals in their last four games. Interestingly, they have scored 12 goals in their three home games this season and will look to build on that form here. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last two home meetings against the defending champions, scoring eight goals.

Rasmus Kristensen and Jessic Ngankam are the two confirmed absentees for the hosts in this match.

Die Bayern have enjoyed a 100% record this season and are strong favorites. Interestingly, they are yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels this season. They have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Min jae Kim faces a late fitness test while Josip Stanisic, Jamal Musiala, Jonas Urbig, and Alphonso Davies are sidelined due to injuries.

Bayern have a 100% record this season and considering their goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

