Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga league leaders Bayern Munich will take on Eintracht Frankfurt away from home and will hope to put in a more convincing display.

The Bavarians have been far from their best in recent weeks as they have picked up just one win in their last three games across all competitions.

Despite their poor run of form, Bayern Munich have maintained their six-point lead at the top of the league table over nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are 10th in the league table and are on a two-game losing run.

Frankfurt were beaten 1-0 by FC Koln in their previous outing and will hope to muster a more positive display against Bayern Munich.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head

Eintracht beat Bayern Munich at home last season, and they will hope for a repeat this time as well.

Eintracht Frankfurt



"The recent performances haven't been the best and we've spoken about them very critically. The motto is the same as in the reverse fixture and very clear: we're going into the match to win."



Oliver Glasner's pre-match presser: "The recent performances haven't been the best and we've spoken about them very critically. The motto is the same as in the reverse fixture and very clear: we're going into the match to win."

Their record against Bayern isn’t the worst as they have won four fixtures over the last 10 meetings. Overall, however, Bayern have dominated the fixture.

The Bavarians have picked up 55 wins, while Eintracht have mustered 24 victories. The fixture has ended in draws 22 times.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Kristijan Jakic is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards and will miss out. Ragnar Ache and Diant Ramaj have been ruled out, while Martin Hinteregger is doubtful.

Eintracht Frankfurt



"As well as Ache,



Oliver Glasner's pre-match presser: "As well as Ache, Sebastian Rode will miss out due to a complicated injury in his abdominal region. Kamada has picked up a knock to his knee and hasn't been able to train – it's not looking good for Saturday."

Oliver Glasner also revealed that the duo of Sebastian Rode and Daichi Kamada are likely to miss out.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj, Sebastian Rode, Daichi Kamada

Doubtful: Martin Hinteregger

Suspended: Kristijan Jakic

Bayern Munich

Midfield duo Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka are not expected to feature. The latter has just resumed light training, while the former has a muscle tear.

Jamal Musiala has recovered from COVID-19, but Thomas Muller is likely to miss out due to the virus.

Manuel Neuer continues to recover from his knee operation and will not feature. Alphonso Davies is also expected to miss out.

Injured: Manuel Neuer, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies

Unavailable: Thomas Muller

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt Probable XI (3-5-2): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Danny Da Costa, Djibril Sow, Stefan Ilsanker, Filip Kostic, Sam Lammers; Jesper Lindstrom, Rafael Santos Borre

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Sven Ulreich; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala; Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Julian Nagelsmann's side will look to break the shackles after a few subpar displays in recent weeks. We expect them to beat Eintracht Frankfurt away from home.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Bayern Munich

