Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The 2022-23 edition of the Bundesliga kicks off with its first set of matches this weekend as Bayern Munich lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday. Bayern Munich have dominated the league for over a decade and will be intent on making the perfect start to their title defence.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings last season and largely failed to meet expectations over the course of their campaign. The home side eased past FC Magdeburg by a 4-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to win this game.

Bayern Munich are the reigning Bundesliga champions and defeated RB Leipzig by a 5-3 margin to win the DFL Supercup last month. The Bavarian giants have lost a few big names in the transfer market and have a point to prove this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have a predictably impressive record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 31 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams. Eintracht Frankfurt have managed seven victories against Bayern Munich and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Bayern Munich. Leroy Sane scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt have a point to prove

Eintracht Frankfurt

Aurelio Buta and Jerome Onguene are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Sebastian Rode has made progress with his recovery and could face his former team this week.

Injured: Aurelio Buta, Jerome Onguene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hrvoje Smolcic

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad

Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka remains the Bavarians' only long-term injury concern and will not be able to feature in this game. Kingsley Coman received a red card last season and remains suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Leon Goretzka

Doubtful: Eric Choupo-Moting

Suspended: Kingsley Coman

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Evan Ndicka, Tuta, Almamy Toure; Filip Kostic, Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow; Mario Gotze, Jesper Lindstrom, Lucas Alario

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane; Serge Gnabry

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an array of lethal players in their ranks and can be unstoppable on their day. With Robert Lewandowski now in Barcelona, the likes of Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the reigning champions.

Eintracht Frankfurt are capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance this week. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Bayern Munich

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far