Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action with an exciting round of fixtures this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt at the Commerzbank Arena on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund have not been at their best this season and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have managed four consecutive draws in the league. The home side played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Union Berlin and will want to pull off an upset in this game.

Borussia Dortmund suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against FC Koln in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this game. Lucien Favre's side has plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture and will want to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 21 games out of a total of 38 matches played between the two sides. Eintracht Frankfurt have managed only six victories against Borussia Dortmund and have to be at their best in this game.

The previous game between the two sides earlier this year ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho got on to the scoresheet on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-D-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Ajax vs FC Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt need to win this game

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt will have to do without Ragnar Ache and Aymen Barkok going into this game. The Frankfurt side faces a difficult test this weekend and cannot afford to slip up against Borussia Dortmund.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Aymen Barkok

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Erling Haaland is currently injured

Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland, Thomas Meunier, Reinier Jesus Carvalho, and Marcel Schmelzer are currently injured and will be unavailable for this game. Emre Can is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match. Mats Hummels may also be rested as a precaution for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Erling Haaland, Thomas Meunier, Reinier Jesus Carvalho, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Emre Can, Mats Hummels

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, David Abraham; Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Stefan Ilsanker, Erik Durm; Daichi Kamada, Andre Silva, Bas Dost

🎙 Michael Zorc:



“We hope that it was just a knock to the foot and that he’ll be back with us quickly.” pic.twitter.com/nQNpwjx5yD — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 2, 2020

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-3): Roman Burki; Lukasz Piszczek, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji; Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Nico Schulz; Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have a potent forward line and will look to threaten a circumspect Borussia Dortmund defence in this game. Andre Silva and Bas Dost have found their feet at the club and will want to score on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund have a brilliant squad, however, and the likes of Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt will want to prove a point in this match. Borussia Dortmund have not been at their best this season and will not settle for anything less than a victory in this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Advertisement

Also Read: Ferencvaros 0-3 Barcelona: Player Ratings as first-half masterclass secures comfortable victory for Catalans | UEFA Champions League 2020-21