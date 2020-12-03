Ajax vs FC Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie returns to the fold this weekend with another set of matches as Dutch giants Ajax take on FC Twente at the Amsterdam Arena on Saturday. Ajax have been in excellent form in the league and hold all the cards going into this fixture.

FC Twente are currently in fifth place in the Eredivisie standings and have managed 18 points from their 10 games. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against RKC Waalwijk in its previous game and cannot afford to slip up against the reigning champions.

Ajax, on the other hand, have been impeccable this season and have scored an astonishing 42 goals in their 10 Eredivisie games. The Dutch powerhouse thrashed FC Emmen by a 5-0 margin last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everything you want in a goal…🤤

Best of the month? 🏆#GoalOfTheMonth — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 2, 2020

Ajax vs FC Twente Head-to-Head

Ajax have an excellent record against FC Twente and have won 24 matches out of a total of 45 games played between the two teams. FC Twente have managed only 10 victories against Ajax in the Eredivisie and need to improve their record in this fixture over the weekend.

The previous game between the two sides ended in a 5-2 victory for Ajax. FC Twente are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset this weekend but have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

FC Twente form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-W-W-L

Ajax vs FC Twente Team News

Ajax have a strong squad

Mohammed Kudus is currently injured and has been ruled out of this game. Ajax have an important fixture against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League next week and are likely to rotate their side for this game.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nathangelo Markelo is currently injured. Image Source: RTV Oost

FC Twente

FC Twente right-back Nathangelo Markelo is currently recovering from a ligament injury and has been ruled out of this game. Queensy Menig has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to feature against Ajax.

Injured: Nathangelo Markelo, Queensy Menig

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs FC Twente Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Quincy Promes, Zakaria Labyad, David Neres; Lassina Traore

It's that time again!

And the nominees are…😏#GoalOfTheMonth — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 2, 2020

FC Twente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Gijs Smal, Kik Pierie, Julio Pleguezuelo, Tyronne Ebuehi; Jesse Bosch, Godfried Roemeratoe, Wout Brama; Halil Dervisoglu, Danilo, Vaclav Cerny

Ajax vs FC Twente Prediction

Ajax have an exceptional squad and have taken the Eredivisie by storm this season. The reigning Dutch champions have a young and talented squad and will want to bounce back from their defeat in the Champions League during the week.

FC Twente have blown hot and cold so far this season and will have to be wary of their opponents' attacking threat in this fixture. Ajax have been clinical in the Eredivisie and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Ajax 4-1 FC Twente

