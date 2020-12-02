Reports: Real Madrid executives starting to lose faith in Zinedine Zidane

According to reports in the Spanish media, Zinedine Zidane's managerial job at Real Madrid might be up for grabs by the end of the season as the club's executives assess their options after a difficult start to the campaign. Zidane has enjoyed tremendous success at Real Madrid over the years but a series of disappointing performances have now cast a shadow over his future with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid edged Barcelona to the La Liga title last season but have not been at their best in the league over the past few weeks. Los Blancos are also in a precarious situation in the UEFA Champions League and are in desperate need of a string of victories.

Zidane's future is already in question. pic.twitter.com/tvkesk329i — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 1, 2020

Real Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and will find themselves on slippery ground if Sevilla and Barcelona win their matches in hand. The reigning La Liga champions have also endured a miserable European campaign and might fail to qualify for the Round of 16 for the first time in their illustrious history.

Zinedine Zidane remained bullish about his future at Real Madrid after his team's devastating loss to Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week but will be well aware of his situation at the club. Real Madrid need to turn their season around by the end of the year to defend their La Liga title this season.

Zinedine Zidane's job hangs in the balance after Real Madrid suffer shock defeat

Real Madrid suffered against Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid were dismal against Shakhtar Donetsk are in desperate need of a revolution at the moment. The Ukrainian side was able to repel Real Madrid's probes into the final third with relative ease and dismantled a shaky Los Blancos defence with their counter-attacks.

Zinedine Zidane had no answer to Shakhtar Donetsk's well-drilled plan and his substitutions did nothing to alter the course of the game. The French manager has been criticised in the past for his lack of tactical acumen but has always found a way to boost Real Madrid's morale ahead of crucial fixtures.

The players, Zidane and the board should consider themselves lucky because the Bernabeu faithful wouldn't be gentle with this Real Madrid team. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) December 1, 2020

Real Madrid's board is known for its trigger-happy approach to the managerial job at the club and Zinedine Zidane will have to ensure that his side takes it up a notch in the coming weeks. Real Madrid cannot afford to drop out of the Champions League and the game against Borussia Moenchengladbach next week could potentially determine Zidane's future.

Los Blancos started their Champions League campaign with a shocking 3-2 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk at home before slumping to a 2-2 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach in their next game. Real Madrid are in contention for qualification, however, after consecutive victories against Inter Milan over the past two weeks.

Zidane needs to address Real Madrid's problems

Real Madrid have also slipped up in La Liga and have lost two of their last three games. Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and face a difficult test against Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit over the weekend.

Real Madrid pipped Barcelona to the La Liga title after a stunning run of results towards the end of the season. The reigning La Liga champions have plenty of work to do to avoid a trophyless season under Zinedine Zidane this year.

