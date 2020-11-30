Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a crucial Group G fixture as Juventus take on Dynamo Kyiv in Turin on Wednesday. Juventus have not been at their best this season and will have to take it up a notch this week.

Dynamo Kyiv do not have a good defensive record in the UEFA Champions League and lost by a resounding 4-0 margin to a second-string Barcelona side last week. The Ukrainian giants will now have to battle Ferencvaros for a place in the Europa League and will hope to take something away from this game.

Juventus, on the other hands, find themselves six points behind AC Milan in the Serie A after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Benevento over the weekend. The Bianconeri are behind Barcelona in their group and have plenty of work to do to pip the Catalans to the top spot.

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

Juventus have a near-flawless record against Dynamo Kyiv and have won four games out of a total of five fixtures played between the two teams. Dynamo Kyiv have never defeated Juventus in an official fixture and will need a miracle to improve their record against the Bianconeri this week.

The reigning Italian champions eased past Dynamo Kyiv by a 2-0 margin in the reverse fixture played between the two teams last month. Alvaro Morata scored both goals for Juventus on the day and will lead the line for his side on Wednesday.

Juventus form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Dynamo Kyiv form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo might not feature in this game

Juventus

With Juventus trailing AC Milan by a considerable margin in the Serie A, Andrea Pirlo is unlikely to risk his key players against Dynamo Kyiv. Cristiano Ronaldo has concerns with a minor ankle injury and might start on the bench. Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini have returned to the squad but are unlikely to start this game.

Injured: Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini, Stefano Gori

Doubtful: Cristiano Ronaldo

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv need to be at their best in this game

Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv will receive a major boost for this game with several first-team stars returning to the fold after recovering from the coronavirus. Volodymyr Kostevych, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn, and Mykyta Burda are injured and have been ruled out against Juventus.

Injured: Volodymyr Kostevych, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn, and Mykyta Burda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gianluigi Buffon; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Gianluca Frabotta; Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heorhiy Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavayev, Denys Popov, Illya Zabarnyi, Tomasz Kedziora; Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi; Carlos de Pena, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Viktor Tsygankov; Benjamin Verbic

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Juventus have a strong squad and Andrea Pirlo will want his players to make a statement in this game. The Bianconeri scraped past Ferencvaros last week and will want to put in a more convincing performance in their own backyard on Wednesday.

Dynamo Kyiv have been in good form in the Ukrainian league but have not become accustomed to the demands of the Champions League. Juventus are a seasoned European club and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

