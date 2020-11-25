Dynamo Kyiv 0-4 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Catalans turn on the style in Lionel Messi’s absence | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona made a massive statement against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League earlier today with a convincing 4-0 victory at the Olimpiskiy Stadium. The Catalans rested Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong for this game and their performance will have given Ronald Koeman a boost of confidence.

Dynamo Kyiv were excellent in the first half but capitulated after half-time to give Barcelona an opening. Barcelona now have four wins out of four in Europe's elite competition and will now chase after the top spot in their group.

Barcelona dismantle Dynamo Kyiv in excellent second-half performance

Barcelona got off to a slow start against Dynamo Kyiv and were prone to counter-attacks in the opening stages of the game. The Catalans largely dominated possession and spent plenty of time in the opposition's half of the pitch.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Francisco Trincao saw plenty of the ball and did manage to breach Dynamo Kyiv's lines on a few occasions but a distinct lack of final product hampered Barcelona's first-half performance. Dynamo Kyiv continued to threaten on the counter and nearly took a shock lead with the last kick of the first half.

Dynamo Kyiv enjoyed a promising start to the second half but the tables were quickly turned as a series of quick passes gave Sergino Dest his first goal for Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite doubled Barcelona's lead less than five minutes later with an excellent poacher's finish.

The Danish striker also won a penalty in the second half and dispatched to bag a brace on the night. Antoine Griezmann's late goal capped off a thoroughly comprehensive victory for a Barcelona side that effectively managed to prove a point against Dynamo Kyiv tonight.

Dynamo Kyiv Player Ratings

Heorhiy Bushchan - 6/10

Heorhiy Bushchan had surprisingly little to do in the first half and spent most of his time organising Dynamo Kyiv's rigid defensive line. The shot-stopper was unfortunate to be at the receiving end of four goals and was undone by some particularly shoddy defending in the second half.

Illya Zabarnyi - 5/10

Illya Zabarnyi had a game of two halves on the night and was eviscerated by Barcelona's forward line after half-time. The defender did not have a positive outing and will need to improve if Dynamo Kyiv are to survive in the Champions League.

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 5.5/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko had a solid first-half and shepherded Martin Braithwaite in the final third. The centre-back was unable to contain Barcelona towards the end of the game, however, and was not particularly adept at organising his back-line.

Tomasz Kedziora - 6.5/10

Tomasz Kedziora was arguably the pick of the defenders for Dynamo Kyiv and put in a positive performance against Junior Firpo and Philippe Coutinho on his flank. The right-back also pushed up the pitch on a few occasions and had a good game.

We're the first team to have two 🇺🇸 players (@sergino_dest & @konradjr) on the field in the @ChampionsLeague since Manchester United did on December 8, 2004 (@TimHowardGK & @JSpector23)

Oleksandr Karavayev - 6/10

Oleksandr Karavayev was up against Francisco Trincao on the flank and largely neutralised the Barcelona winger's threat in the first half. The left-back failed to track Sergino Dest's run for Barcelona's opening goal and was replaced at the hour-mark

Vitaliy Buyalskyi - 5.5/10

Much like his other teammates, Vitaliy Buyalskyi put in a solid shift in the first half but struggled to cope with Barcelona's midfield in the second. The midfielder had far too much to do towards the end of the game and was unable to keep up with the Catalans.

Denys Harmash - 6/10

Denys Harmash was a tenacious presence in Dynamo Kyiv's midfield and harried Barcelona's midfield in the first half. The midfielder was not particularly attuned to the Catalan's slick passing moves, however, and was replaced in the second half.

Volodymyr Shepelev - 6.5/10

Volodymyr Shepelev was the most aggressive of Dynamo Kyiv's midfielders and pushed forward to initiate counter-attacks for his side. The playmaker did have a few positive moments in the first half but was unable to create clear-cut chances for his side.

Four down, two to go.

Carlos de Pena - 5.5/10

Carlos de Pena did not find much joy against Sergino Dest on his flank but was presented with two excellent opportunities to get his side on the scoresheet on either side of half-time. The Uruguayan forward was disappointing with his final product and was replaced in the second half.

Mykola Shaparenko - 7/10

Mykola Shaparenko was one of Dynamo Kyiv's best players on the day and consistently troubled Junior Firpo with his pace and awareness. The winger led several counter-attacks for his side and was a dangerous presence on the flank.

Benjamin Verbic - 6.5/10

Benjamin Verbic was an isolated figure for large periods of the game but showed plenty of initiative when he was involved in Dynamo Kyiv's counters. The striker did win a few of his battles against Lenglet and will have wanted more from his midfield.

Substitutes

Denys Popov - 4/10

Denys Popov replaced Karavayev in the second half and conceded a penalty with a blatant push on Martin Braithwaite minutes after his substitution. The defender lost several duels against Sergino Dest and had a torrid time on the pitch.

Oleksandr Andrievskyi - 5.5/10

Oleksandr Andrievskyi was brought on as an attacking change in the second half but did not have any influence on the proceedings. The midfielder did not see much of the ball and endured a difficult outing.

Bohdan Lednev - 5/10

Bohdan Lednev spent only 20 minutes of the ball and barely had a touch of the ball on the pitch.

Vladyslav Supryaha - 6/10

Supryaha was introduced in the second half as Dynamo Kyiv looked to inject some pace into their front line. The winger participated in a few counter-attacks but was unable to pull a goal back for his side.

Tudor Baluta - 6/10

Tudor Baluta was used as a late substitute and did not have enough time on the pitch to make an impact.

