What channel is Inter Milan vs Real Madrid? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with an exciting fixture this week as Inter Milan host Spanish champions Real Madrid at the San Siro on Wednesday. The two European giants have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate this week.
Inter Milan picked up an important 4-2 victory against Torino in the Serie A over the weekend and will be confident going into this fixture. The Italian side suffered a disappointing defeat in the reverse fixture and cannot afford to lose this game.
Real Madrid have a depleted squad going into this game and will need their younger players to step up against Antonio Conte's seasoned outfit. Los Blancos have plenty of firepower in their ranks and will view this fixture as an opportunity to turn their European campaign around.
Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Team News
Inter Milan
Inter Milan do have a few fitness concerns to account for and will have to do without Stefano Sensi, Andrea Pinamonti, and Matias Vecino against Real Madrid. Marcelo Brozovic and Aleksandar Kolarov have tested positive for the coronavirus and are also ruled out of this game. Romelu Lukaku was sensational on his Serie A return and will lead the line alongside Lautaro Martinez for Inter Milan.
Injured: Stefano Sensi, Andrea Pinamonti, Matias Vecino, Marcelo Brozovic, Aleksandar Kolarov
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Real Madrid
Real Madrid are facing a squad crisis at the moment and will be unable to avail the services of Federico Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola, and captain Sergio Ramos. Luka Jovic, Casemiro, and Eder Militao are currently recovering from the coronavirus and will not feature in this game. The talismanic Karim Benzema is also a doubt against Inter Milan this week.
Injured: Federico Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Ramos, Luka Jovic, Casemiro, Eder Militao
Doubtful: Karim Benzema
Suspended: None
Also Read: Wayne Rooney names former Manchester United player who was as brilliant as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
At what time does the match between Inter Milan and Real Madrid kick off?
India: 26th November 2020, at 1:30 AM
USA: 25th November 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 25th November 2020, at 8 PM
Where and how to watch Inter Milan and Real Madrid on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
USA: CBS Sports, UniMas
UK: BT Sport ESPN
How to watch live streaming of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid?
India: SonyLIV
USA: CBS All Access, fuboTV
UK: BT Sport
Also Read: CSKA Moscow vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21Published 25 Nov 2020, 00:16 IST