What channel is Inter Milan vs Real Madrid? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with an exciting fixture this week as Inter Milan host Spanish champions Real Madrid at the San Siro on Wednesday. The two European giants have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Inter Milan picked up an important 4-2 victory against Torino in the Serie A over the weekend and will be confident going into this fixture. The Italian side suffered a disappointing defeat in the reverse fixture and cannot afford to lose this game.

Real Madrid have a depleted squad going into this game and will need their younger players to step up against Antonio Conte's seasoned outfit. Los Blancos have plenty of firepower in their ranks and will view this fixture as an opportunity to turn their European campaign around.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid Team News

Romelu Lukaku is back for Inter Milan this week

Inter Milan

Inter Milan do have a few fitness concerns to account for and will have to do without Stefano Sensi, Andrea Pinamonti, and Matias Vecino against Real Madrid. Marcelo Brozovic and Aleksandar Kolarov have tested positive for the coronavirus and are also ruled out of this game. Romelu Lukaku was sensational on his Serie A return and will lead the line alongside Lautaro Martinez for Inter Milan.

Injured: Stefano Sensi, Andrea Pinamonti, Matias Vecino, Marcelo Brozovic, Aleksandar Kolarov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sergio Ramos has been ruled out for Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are facing a squad crisis at the moment and will be unable to avail the services of Federico Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola, and captain Sergio Ramos. Luka Jovic, Casemiro, and Eder Militao are currently recovering from the coronavirus and will not feature in this game. The talismanic Karim Benzema is also a doubt against Inter Milan this week.

Injured: Federico Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Ramos, Luka Jovic, Casemiro, Eder Militao

Doubtful: Karim Benzema

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Inter Milan and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 26th November 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 25th November 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 25th November 2020, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Inter Milan and Real Madrid on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports, UniMas

UK: BT Sport ESPN

How to watch live streaming of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

