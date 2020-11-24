CSKA Moscow vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League returns with another set of fixtures this week as CSKA Moscow take on Feyenoord at the VEB Arena in the Russian capital on Thursday. Neither side has been at its best this season and will want to prove a point in this game.

Feyenoord have been inconsistent both in the Netherlands and in Europe this season and currently have four points from their three Europa League games. The Dutch outfit can still qualify to the next stage of the competition and will need to pick up a victory in this game.

CSKA Moscow are currently rooted to the bottom of their UEFA Europa League group and need to turn their campaign around. The Russian side has managed only one point so far and is in desperate need of a victory.

CSKA Moscow vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Feyenoord and CSKA Moscow have played only two games against each other in official competitions and are on a fairly even footing. The two teams have managed one victory apiece and will want to edge ahead in this fixture.

The previous game between the two sides before the international break resulted in an emphatic 3-1 victory for Feyenoord. Ridgeciano Haps scored on the day and will play an important role against CSKA Moscow this week.

CSKA Moscow form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Feyenoord form guide: W-W-W-W-L

CSKA Moscow vs Feyenoord Team News

Mario Fernandes is back for CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow

Kirill Nababkin, Georgy Schennikov, and Bruno Fuchs are currently injured and will also be sidelined against Feyenoord. Fyodor Chalov was taken off as a precaution over the weekend and is likely to lead the line for CSKA Moscow this week.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Georgy Schennikov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord need to win this game

Feyenoord

Feyenoord have a massive list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Leroy Fer, Justin Bijlow, Sven van Beek, Robert Bozenik, and Nicolai Jorgensen against CSKA Moscow. The Dutch giants will need all the resources at their disposal to come away from this game with a victory.

Injured: Leroy Fer, Justin Bijlow, Sven van Beek, Robert Bozenik, Nicolai Jorgensen, Luis Sinisterra, Christian Conteh, Orkun Kokcu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Igor Diveev, Hordur Magnusson, Baktiyar Zaynutdinov; Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov; Arnor Sigurdsson, Nikola Vlasic, Nair Tiknizyan; Fyodor Chalov

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman; Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Bart Nieuwkoop; Mark Diemers, Jens Toornstra, Joao Teixeira; Bryan Linssen, Ridgeciano Haps, Steven Berghuis

CSKA Moscow vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have enjoyed an excellent run over the past month and hold an upper hand going into this game. The Dutch outfit rely heavily on Steven Berghuis and the winger needs to step up in this game.

CSKA Moscow need to pull their socks up in the UEFA Europa League and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. Feyenoord have a strong side and should be able to manage a hard-fought victory in this fixture.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-2 Feyenoord

