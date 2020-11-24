Wayne Rooney names former Manchester United player who was as brilliant as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

In a recent edition of the UTD podcast, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney heaped praise on his teammate and mentor Paul Scholes and has claimed that the midfielder was once an equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Paul Scholes is a legendary figure at Manchester United and played alongside the likes of Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, and Cristiano Ronaldo under Sir Alex Ferguson. The English maestro has built a unique legacy at Old Trafford and is regarded as one of the best players in Premier League history.

🗣️ "I just concentrated on what I was good at."



Paul Scholes: the players' player 🤝#UCL pic.twitter.com/x10Wn2D7yo — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 12, 2020

Lionel Messi are Cristiano Ronaldo are modern-day legends and have carved a niche for themselves in the beautiful game. According to Wayne Rooney, however, the impact that Paul Scholes had at Manchester United remains comparable to the achievements of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Wayne Rooney spent several years at Manchester United before completing an eventful stint in the MLS. The English striker continues to enjoy cult status at the club and has also revealed his admiration for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on several occasions in the past.

Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney played together for Manchester United

Paul Scholes was one of Manchester United's most reliable players in his prime and was one of the leaders of Sir Alex Ferguson's squad. The Englishman played behind an attacking force consisting of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and was known for his impeccable passing range.

Wayne Rooney claimed that like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes also had the uncanny ability to leave opponents in his wake with one fell swoop.

"The things he could do with the ball, he obviously weren’t the quickest but he was so sharp you couldn’t get near him. Letting players come on to him and then throwing them out of the game, small things he was doing for the team that were priceless."

Paul Scholes was out of this world 🪐#MUFC pic.twitter.com/o67ahQGqrX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 25, 2020

With a passing range that the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta admired and a long-range effort that Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez idolised, Paul Scholes became immensely successful with Manchester United and wrote his name in the history books with a glittering career.

Scholes and Ryan Giggs were two of the most influential members of the Manchester United and Wayne Rooney has also claimed that the duo had a massive influence on the club's younger players.

"I wanted to impress the two, not so much the manager. I know it sounds strange but I almost wanted to win them over, to believe in me and feel I was good enough."

Paul Scholes took Cristiano Ronaldo under his wing

Wayne Rooney has been fairly profuse in his admiration for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past and his recent quotes on former teammate Paul Scholes will further add to the Manchester United's midfielder burgeoning legend.

Paul Scholes is widely considered one of the most talented players in Manchester United's history and was virtually unplayable in his prime. The midfielder has scored several memorable goals for the Red Devils and remains a giant of the English game.

