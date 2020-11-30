Ferencvaros vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week with a fixture against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday. Barcelona have been excellent in Europe this season and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Ferencvaros have struggled to cope with the demands of the Champions League and will now have to battle Dynamo Kyiv for a place in the Europa League. The Hungarian outfit troubled Juventus last week and will want to put in a similar performance against the Blaugrana on Wednesday.

Barcelona have been a resurgent force over the past three weeks and have registered two massive victories on the trot. Ronald Koeman led a second-string Barcelona side to a 4-0 victory against Dynamo Kyiv last week and will want to secure the top spot in Group G.

What the players saw as they peeked into the Camp Nou chapel on Sunday as they made their way down the tunnel to the field. pic.twitter.com/CUAOLHUWH6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 30, 2020

Ferencvaros vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Ferencvaros share a historic association and have played six friendlies in the past. The only official fixture between the two teams last month ended in an emphatic 5-1 victory for Barcelona.

Pedri scored his first UEFA Champions League goal against Ferencvaros and will be looking forward to this fixture. Barcelona eased past Ferencvaros in the reverse fixture and will want to achieve a similar result this week.

Ferencvaros form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Barcelona form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020

Ferencvaros vs Barcelona Team News

Ferencvaros showed promise against Juventus

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will be intent on presenting a good account of themselves against Barcelona. The Hungarian side gave Juventus a run for their money last week and is likely to field a similar line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sergio Busquets is back for Barcelona

Barcelona

Sergio Busquets has recovered from his injury and is likely to feature for Barcelona in this game. Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this game. Clement Lenglet picked up a knock against Osasuna and will likely be rested for this match.

Advertisement

Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are currently injured and will play no part in this fixture. Barcelona have a hectic schedule for the rest of the year and may also be tempted to field Carles Alena in place of Frenkie de Jong in this fixture. Lionel Messi may also be rested for this game.

Injured: Gerard, Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Ferencvaros vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (5-4-1): Denes Dibusz; Marcel Heister, Lasha Dvali, Abraham Frimpong, Miha Blazic, Gergo Lovrencsics; Myrto Uzuni, Somalia, David Siger, Oleksandr Zubkov; Tokmac Nguen

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Sergio Busquets, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Carles Alena; Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Francisco Trincao; Martin Braithwaite

Ferencvaros vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have built an impressive squad of young players and their second-string line-up thrashed Dynamo Kyiv last week. The likes of Martin Braithwaite, Carles Alena, and Pedri have been impressive this month and will have another chance to shine against the Hungarian champions.

Advertisement

Ferencvaros were surprisingly robust against Juventus last week and will have to be at their best against an in-form Barcelona attack. The Catalan giants have plenty of talent in their ranks and are likely to ease to a comfortable victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-4 Barcelona

Also Read: Dynamo Kyiv 0-4 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Catalans turn on the style in Lionel Messi’s absence | UEFA Champions League 2020-21