Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt will host FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and both sides will hope to bounce back after opening day defeats.

While Augsburg were beaten 4-0 by Hoffenheim at home, Frankfurt lost 5-2 against Borussia Dortmund at Westfalenstadion.

Oliver Glasner’s side were impressive against Dortmund in patches, but in the end, they lacked the quality to match Marco Rose’s team.

Frankfurt will have home advantage against Hoffenheim and will look to put the thrashing at the hands of Dortmund behind them.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off nine times, and Eintracht Frankfurt have a slight head-to-head advantage, having won the fixture four times.

Gregerl at Frankfurt? We'll need this Saturday 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZjEQ3gupbL — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) August 18, 2021

Augsburg have won it three times, and two teams have shared the spoils twice. Frankfurt, however, have won the last three games between the two teams, and have scored nine times without conceding any.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: L

FC Augsburg form guide: L

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Sebastian Rode is recovering from knee surgery and is not expected to feature for Frankfurt. Almamy Toure is not expected to make the matchday squad either.

.@Sebastianrode20 has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.



Get well soon, Seppl! 🍀#SGE — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 19, 2021

Injured: Almamy Toure, Sebastian Rode

Suspended: None

FC Augsburg

Alfred Finnbogason is still not back from his injury. Florian Niederlechner is expected to deputize for the Iceland international once again.

Tobias Strobl and Daniel Caligiuri are also likely to sit out the clash against Frankfurt. Reece Oxford and Sergio Cordova are doubtful.

Injured: Alfred Finnbogason, Tobias Strobl, Daniel Caligiuri

Doubtful: Reece Oxford, Sergio Cordova

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Predicted Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Trapp; Christopher Lenz, Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Danny da Costa; Djibril Sow, Makoto Hasebe; Filip Kostic Aymen Barkok, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Borre

Augsburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny; Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch; Rubén Vargas, Fredrik Jensen, André Hahn; Florian Niederlechner

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have started the season poorly, losing to bottom tier opposition in the DFB Pokal and then their opening Bundesliga game.

This will be the first time they will play in front of home fans, and that will be a big boost for new manager Oliver Glasner as he tries to imbibe his philosophy.

We expect Frankfurt to pick up a home win come Saturday.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Augsburg

