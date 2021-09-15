Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt host Fenerbahce at Deutsche Bank Park on matchday one of the Europa League on Thursday.

Both sides are the favorites to qualify for the knockout stages out of Group D.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been uncharacterically poor this season. Oliver Glasner's side are yet to win a game this campaign and will be going into the encounter off the back of three consecutive draws. Frankfurt will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, have been in great form this season.Vitor Pereira's side are unbeaten this campaign and will go into the game in high spirits.

Fener will hope to continue their unbeaten streak by taking advantage of Eintracht Frankfurt's poor run of form on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to get their Europa League campaign off to a strong start and that should make Thursday's game a well-contested matchup.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head

Eintracht Frankfurt and Fenerbahce have only faced off against each other once back in 2006. The game ended in a 2-2 draw on the night.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: L-L-D-D-D

Fenerbahce Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce Team News

Sebastian Rode is unavailable for the game

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Stuttgart last time out.

Sebastian Rode is still unavailable for the game due to a knee injury he picked up before the season started.

Injured: Sebastian Rode

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce will have a host of players missing for the game on Thursday. Nazim Sangare, Ferdi Kadioglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Marcel Tisserand, Jose Sosa and Serdar Dursun will all miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Nazim Sangare, Ferdi Kadioglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Marcel Tisserand, Jose Sosa, Serdar Dursun

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Trapp; Christopher Lenz, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka, Erik Durm; Ajdin Hrustic, Djibril Sow; Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Jens Petter Hauge; Sam Lammers

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Altay Bayindir; Serdar Aziz, Min-Jae Kim, Atilla Szalai; Muhammed Gumuskaya, Miha Zajc, Luiz Gustavo, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Diego Rossi, Mesut Ozil; Enner Valencia

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Both sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should help determine the outcome on Thursday.

We predict a tight game, with Fenerbahce coming away with a win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Fenerbahce

