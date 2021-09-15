Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt host Fenerbahce at Deutsche Bank Park on matchday one of the Europa League on Thursday.
Both sides are the favorites to qualify for the knockout stages out of Group D.
Eintracht Frankfurt have been uncharacterically poor this season. Oliver Glasner's side are yet to win a game this campaign and will be going into the encounter off the back of three consecutive draws. Frankfurt will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Fenerbahce on Thursday.
Fenerbahce, on the other hand, have been in great form this season.Vitor Pereira's side are unbeaten this campaign and will go into the game in high spirits.
Fener will hope to continue their unbeaten streak by taking advantage of Eintracht Frankfurt's poor run of form on Thursday.
Both sides will be looking to get their Europa League campaign off to a strong start and that should make Thursday's game a well-contested matchup.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head
Eintracht Frankfurt and Fenerbahce have only faced off against each other once back in 2006. The game ended in a 2-2 draw on the night.
Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: L-L-D-D-D
Fenerbahce Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce Team News
Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Stuttgart last time out.
Sebastian Rode is still unavailable for the game due to a knee injury he picked up before the season started.
Injured: Sebastian Rode
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce will have a host of players missing for the game on Thursday. Nazim Sangare, Ferdi Kadioglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Marcel Tisserand, Jose Sosa and Serdar Dursun will all miss the game due to injury.
Injured: Nazim Sangare, Ferdi Kadioglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Marcel Tisserand, Jose Sosa, Serdar Dursun
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI
Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Trapp; Christopher Lenz, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka, Erik Durm; Ajdin Hrustic, Djibril Sow; Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Jens Petter Hauge; Sam Lammers
Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Altay Bayindir; Serdar Aziz, Min-Jae Kim, Atilla Szalai; Muhammed Gumuskaya, Miha Zajc, Luiz Gustavo, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Diego Rossi, Mesut Ozil; Enner Valencia
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce Prediction
Both sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should help determine the outcome on Thursday.
Also Read
We predict a tight game, with Fenerbahce coming away with a win.
Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Fenerbahce
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!