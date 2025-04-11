Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt will entertain Heidenheim at the Waldstadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Frankfurt are third in the standings, though they trail league leaders Bayern Munich by 20 points. The visitors have won six of their 28 league games and are 16th in the standings.

The hosts played Werder Bremen in their previous league outing and suffered a 2-0 away loss. Their poor form continued in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, as they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinals first leg. Hugo Ekitike, assisted by Ellyes Skhiri, helped them take an early lead, and Pedro Porro pulled Tottenham level in the 26th minute.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga end after three games last week when they lost 1-0 at home to defending champions Bayer Leverkusen. It was a close game, and substitute Emi Buendía scored in stoppage time for Leverkusen.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met four times thus far, with three meetings taking place in the Bundesliga. Frankfurt have a 100% record in these meetings, keeping two clean sheets.

Three of the visitors' six wins in the Bundesliga this season have been registered in their travels.

Three of the four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt have seen conclusive results in their last five home games, recording three wins.

Heidenheim are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording two wins.

The hosts have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six league games. They have scored at least two goals just once in that period.

The visitors have lost three of their last seven league games, with all defeats registered at home.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim Prediction

Die Adler are winless in their last two games, scoring just one goal, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have won their last two home games, scoring five goals while conceding just once.

Kevin Trapp has a shin injury and will likely be rested here. Kauã Santos has performed well in Trapp's absence and will start between the sticks again. Timothy Chandler is also expected to miss this match, while Elye Wahi returned against Tottenham and is likely to start from the bench again.

Heidenheim failed to score for the first time in three games last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga away games and kept a clean sheet in their previous away meeting against Wolfsburg last month.

Budu Zivzivadze faces a late fitness test, while Mathias Honsak is sidelined with a muscle injury. Tim Siersleben was subbed off with a knock last week but should start here.

The hosts have a 100% record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Heidenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

