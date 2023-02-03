Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2023 

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Hertha Berlin at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and remain in the race for Champions League football. They held league leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw in their last game, with Randal Kolo Muani scoring a leveler midway through the second half.

Frankfurt sit sixth in the league table with 32 points from 18 games. They will aim to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Hertha Berlin, meanwhile, have endured a rather brutal campaign and now find themselves in the relegation zone with half the season gone. They were beaten 2-0 by in-form Union Berlin in the Berlin derby last weekend, conceding one goal in either half to mark yet another winless outing.

The visitors sit 17th in the league standings with just 14 points from 18 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Frankfurt and Hertha. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last eight league games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Three of the Eagles' four league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Hertha have picked up just four points on the road in the league this season. Only Bochum (3) and Schalke (2) have picked up fewer.

Frankfurt have scored 39 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only RB Leipzig (39) and Bayern Munich (52) have scored more.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Frankfurt are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last six league matches. They have won four of their last five games at the Deutsche Bank Park and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Hertha, on the other hand, have lost their last three games on the bounce, scoring just one goal in that period and conceding 10 times. They have struggled for results away from home this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Hertha Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last eight matchups)

