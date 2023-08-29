Eintracht Frankfurt vs Levski Sofia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt and Levski Sofia go head-to-head at the Deutsche Bank Park in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday (August 31).

After last week's first-leg clash ending in a 1-1 stalemate, Eintracht failed to make it two wins from two in the new Bundesliga campaign, drawing 1-1 with Mainz at the weekend.

It was a second straight share of the spoils for Dino Toppmoller’s side, who have gone unbeaten in four games across competitions this season, winning twice.

Meanwhile, for Levski, the first-leg loss snapped their run of four consecutive home wins across competitions. However, Nikolai Kostov’s men are unbeaten in four outings across competitions since a 2-1 loss against Lokomotiv Plovdiv on August 6.

Levski have enjoyed a respectable start to the new Bulgarian top-flight campaign, claiming three wins from their opening five games to sit eighth in the standings.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Levski Sofia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, following their first-leg clash last week.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning twice since a 3-2 pre-season loss against Fulda in July.

Levski are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning twice since losing to Lokomotiv Plovdiv on August 6.

Frankfurt are on a run of nine competitive home games without defeat, claiming four wins, since March.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Levski Sofia Prediction

While Frankfurt were guilty of a lack of sting in the first leg, they will back themselves in the return at home, where they're unbeaten since February. Expect Toppmoller’s men to emerge victorious, keeping a clean sheet, to book their place in the group stage.

Prediction: Eintracht 2-0 Levski

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Levski Sofia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Frankfurt’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Eintracht’s last eight games.)