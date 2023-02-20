Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st February 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important clash at the Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side eased past Werder Bremen by a 2-0 scoreline over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the Serie A table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Neapolitan giants defeated Sassuolo by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have won an excellent record against Napoli and have won both the games that have been played between the two teams, with both matches taking place in the 1994-95 campaign.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only two of their last 11 matches against Italian opponents in European competitions and are unbeaten in their last four games.

Napoli have won their last two games away from home against German opponents in Europe, with their previous such victory coming against RB Leipzig in 2018.

Eintracht Frankfurt have become the 11th German team to play in the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League, making Germany the only country with at least 10 teams that have achieved the feat.

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner is the only Austrian manager to have won consecutive matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have exceeded expectations so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch in Europe. Victor Osimhen and Khvich Kvaratskhelia have been virtually unstoppable this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt can pack a punch on their day but are up against one of the best teams in Europe. Napoli are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Napoli

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes

