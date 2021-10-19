Eintracht Frankfurt vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympiacos will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa League Group D fixture on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Hertha Berlin on Saturday. Goncalo Paciencia stepped off the bench to score what proved to be a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

Olympiacos secured a 2-1 away victory over Giannina in the Greek Super League on Sunday. Second-half substitute Youssef El Arabi scored the winning goal in the 84th minute.

Thursday's fixture is a direct battle for outright control at the summit of Group D. Olympiacos lead the way, having garnered six points from two matches. Frankfurt are two points behind them in second spot.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. The hosts' defeat to Hertha Berlin halted a run of eight games unbeaten, which included six consecutive draws.

Olympiacos are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions since they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers by Ludogorets.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Olympiacos form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Olympiacos Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Aymen Barkok (leg), Ragnar Ache (knee) and Christopher Lenz (muscle) have all been sidelined due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Aymen Barkok, Ragnar Ache, Christopher Lenz

Suspension: None

Olympiacos

Konstantinos Fortounis is the only injury concern for the visitors with a knee problem.

Injury: Konstantinos Fortounis

Suspension: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Olympiacos Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp (GK); Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Timothy Chandler; Jesper Lindstrom, Sam Lammers, Filip Kostic

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Vaclik (GK); Oleg Reabciuk, Pape Cisse, Sokratis, Kenny Lala; Henry Onyekuru, Rony Lopes, Yann M'Vila, Mathieu Valbuena; Tiquinho Soares, Youssef El Arabi

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Olympiacos Prediction

The two sides are fairly evenly balanced across the board, with home advantage favoring Eintracht Frankfurt while Olympiacos have a higher pedigree at this stage.

Also Read

Both sides are in a fairly comfortable position in the group and the dangers of a loss far outweigh those of a draw. Neither side are likely to go all-out due to the risk of losing the game and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Olympiacos

Edited by Peter P