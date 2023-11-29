Eintracht Frankfurt vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome PAOK to the Deutsche Bank Park in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Both teams are through to the knockout round play-offs, as the hosts have nine points to their name while the visitors are at the top of Group G table with ten points to show for their efforts so far. Third-placed Aberdeen have just two points and cannot displace Frankfurt from the second spot in the league table.

Nonetheless, this match is important for both teams as the winner here will likely finish as the table topper and secure a direct spot in the round of 16.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far and dropped points for the first time in the group stage in their previous outing, playing out a 2-2 draw against Aberdeen.

The hosts registered their third win of the group stage earlier this month as Farès Chaïbi's first-half strike helped them to a 1-0 win over HJK.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths three times across all competitions, with the hosts having two wins to their name and one game going the visitors' way. PAOK registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture and it remains Frankfurt's only defeat in the competition.

Both teams have scored 10 goals in four games in the Conference League this season. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding four goals fewer (3).

Eintracht Frankfurt have suffered just one defeat in their last nine games across all competitions, recording six wins.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost just once in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PAOK Prediction

Die Adler have a 100% record at home in the Conference League, including qualifiers, keeping two clean sheets in three games. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 16 home games across all competitions and are strong favorites.

Head coach Dino Toppmöller remains without the services of Sebastian Rode, Mehdi Loune, and Robin Koch through injuries. He is likely to make some changes to the starting XI as they look to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The White Blacks have won nine of their last 12 games in all competitions, scoring at least twice in 11 games in that period. They have won four of their last five away games in the Conference League, including qualifiers.

Former Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman has not played since a 2-2 draw against Aberdeen and trained individually ahead of the trip to Frankfurt. He is the only absentee for head coach Răzvan Lucescu, who should field a strong starting XI.

As both teams are assured of a top-two finish, they can play a bit freely in this match. Considering their current form and record in the Conference League, a high-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 PAOK.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Omar Marmoush to score or assist any time - Yes