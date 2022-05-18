Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Final 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League culminates in an exciting final this week as Rangers take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive in the competition so far and will need to work hard in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best on the domestic front. The German outfit was held to a 2-2 draw by Mainz last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Rangers, on the other hand, are in second place in the Scottish Premiership at the moment and have faced a few issues this season. The Scottish giants edged Hearts to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Eintracht Frankfurt have a flawless record against Rangers and have won both the games that have been played between the two teams. Rangers have never defeated Eintracht Frankfurt in an official fixture and will look to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 1960 and ended in a 6-3 victory for Eintracht Frankfurt. The German side knocked Rangers out of Europe on the day and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt need to win this game

Eintracht Frankfurt

Diant Ramaj and Martin Hinteregger are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Obite Evan Ndicka, Jesper Lindstrom, and Danny da Costa are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Diant Ramaj, Martin Hinteregger

Doubtful: Obite Evan Ndicka, Jesper Lindstrom, Danny da Costa

Unavailable: None

Rangers have a depleted squad

Rangers

Alfredo Morelos, Filip Halender, and Ianis Hagi are injured and will not be able to feature in this fixture. Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe are yet to hit full fitness and might not be available this week.

Injured: Alfredo Morelos, Filip Halender, Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe

Unavailable: Nnamdi Oboforh

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Almamy Toure, Stefan Ilsanker, Tuta; Ansgar Knauff, Filip Kostic, Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow; Ajdin Hrustic, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre

Rangers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, James Tavernier; Glen Kamara, Aaron Ramsey, Scott Wright, Ryan Kent; Joe Ayodele-Aribo

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have struggled in the Bundesliga but have been a force to be reckoned with in Europe. The German side has already pulled off several upsets in the Europa League and will be intent on winning the trophy this season.

Rangers have had their problems this year but redeemed themselves with a stunning performance against RB Leipzig last month. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team, however, and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Rangers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi